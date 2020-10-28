The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

The time has come to pursue justice for Ethiopian Jews - opinion

Many of us tend to forget, or do not even know, that Sudan was part of the route taken by Ethiopian Jews on their way to Israel.

By JPOST EDITORIAL  
OCTOBER 28, 2020 20:48
Ethiopian-Jews marking the Holiday of Sigd in Jerusalem on November 27 2019 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Ethiopian-Jews marking the Holiday of Sigd in Jerusalem on November 27 2019
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
The peace agreement with Sudan, when signed, will be historic.
The most prominent reason is that the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, was where the Arab League in 1967 announced its “Three Noes”: no to peace with Israel, no to recognizing Israel, and no to negotiations with Israel.
Now, not only has Israel managed to break the three noes and the Arab League boycott, it has also managed to break a part of the Shi’ite crescent, and to establish diplomatic relations with a country that used to be a terrorist base for Iran, and one that until recently was viewed by Israeli intelligence agencies as “Hamas’s backyard.”
In the agreement, unlike the deals with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, there is another dimension that has been mostly overlooked by the public and the media.
Many of us tend to forget, or do not even know, that Sudan was part of the route taken by Ethiopian Jews on their way to Israel. During the aliyah operations in the 1980s, Ethiopian Jews passed through Sudan – a country hostile to Jews and Israel – and, sadly, many died there in refugee camps.
Some estimates put the number of dead at 4,000 people who did not survive the difficult journey to Israel. They were buried there, in Sudan.
A part of the deal with Sudan should be allowing Jews to return to these areas in Sudan to look for the remains of their loved ones who did not finish the arduous journey through the desert.
This would be similar to what happened after the fall of the Soviet Union, when Israel started sending delegations to the death camps in Eastern Europe. Now, too, it would be the right thing to allow Israelis to visit the places where Jews lost their lives on their way to the Holy Land.
Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata echoed this idea in an interview with KAN Reshet Bet on Sunday. Ahead of Aliyah Day in Israel, the minister was asked about her personal story of immigration from Ethiopia.
Tamano-Shata came to Israel when she was three years old, during Operation Moses in 1984, at the same time as her husband.
“Operation Moses was one of hardest, most complicated operations.... My husband lost there two of his sisters,” she said. “One was two years old, the other was three years old. I have many friends who arrived in Israel as orphans.”
Tamano-Shata acknowledged the notion of allowing Jews to trace the remnants of their loved ones in Sudan as part of the agreement.
“We could go back to the place where we buried thousands of people,” she said. “[We could go there and] erect a monument and look for graves.”
This would be another milestone in the recognition of the Ethiopian-Israeli community, which fought the political establishment for many years to acknowledge its suffering on the way to Israel.
Only in 2007 – more than 20 years after the two major aliyah operations involving Ethiopian Jews – was a formal remembrance site inaugurated at Mount Herzl.
The normalization of relations with Sudan comes in the shadow of the Ethiopian-Israeli community’s ongoing battle to be treated as an equal part of Israeli society.
Only recently we witnessed a disgraceful remark by someone demonstrating against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who happens to be a former senior Israel Air Force officer. The protester said to the Ethiopian-Israeli policewoman who confronted him, “I brought your parents from Ethiopia. Aren’t you ashamed [for confronting me]?”
This sense of superiority can also be found among some of Netanyahu’s right-wing supporters. We all remember how Miri Regev, a Likud minister, told Deputy Public Security Minister Gadi Yevarkan (back when he was a member of the Blue and White Party) that he “lacks thankfulness and modesty that was always a basic characteristic of Ethiopian Jews.”
Almost 40 years after the aliyah operations from Ethiopia to Israel, it is time to start seeing Ethiopian-Israelis as equals.
They are not here to serve political aspirations, for the Left or Right. They are members of a diverse group with a rich heritage and history that deserves to be recognized. The time has come for the Israeli government to stand proudly for Ethiopian-Jewish justice.


Tags Likud ethiopian jews sudan israel normalization
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The time has come to pursue justice for Ethiopian Jews - opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Judge leaders by the enemies they make – and refuse to make By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader Anti-Israel harassment is antisemitism, too By EMILY SCHRADER
Rabbi Eric Yoffie Progressive Judaism won’t surrender to the ultra-Orthodox in WZO - opinion By ERIC YOFFIE
Amotz Asa-El How will history view Trumps's deployment of the 'lie'? By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Mossad brought Chinese coronavirus vaccine to Israel
Mossad Director Yossi Cohen
2 Yair Netanyahu: The rise of the son
Yair Netanyahu makes a stormy appearance at Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court, December 2018.
3 Moderna's chief medical officer explains why their vaccine is better
Tal Zaks
4 75% of US Jews voting for Biden in US presidential election
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden appears by video feed at start of the all virtual 2020 Democratic Convention hosted from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, August 17, 2020
5 Gal Gadot replaces Elizabeth Taylor as Cleopatra in clip
Gal Gadot replacing Elizabeth Taylor as Cleopatra

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by