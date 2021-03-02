The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

NGO to High Court: Appeal to reveal return process for Israelis abroad

According to the NGO, the special committee for granting exceptional entry into Israel must publicly justify its decisions to counter allegations of “systematic discrimination.”

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
MARCH 2, 2021 20:10
Passengers in Ben-Gurion Airport amid ongoing coronavirus restrictions, Feb. 2021 (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/ MAARIV)
Passengers in Ben-Gurion Airport amid ongoing coronavirus restrictions, Feb. 2021
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/ MAARIV)
The Movement for the Quality of Government in Israel petitioned the High Court of Justice on Tuesday to compel a government committee to publicize its decision-making process concerning entry permits for Israelis trying to return home.
The petition followed reports that permits favor likely supporters of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the upcoming national election.
The NGO said that “there is a suspicion that the decisions were made with preference to people who have special connections in the corridors of power.”
Publicizing the details of the committee’s decisions is “a crucial tool to ensure public accountability,” it wrote.
According to the NGO, the special committee for granting exceptional entry into Israel must publicly justify its decisions to counter allegations of “systematic discrimination” which “gives preference to certain sectors” of the population.
In recent weeks the international airport has been almost completely closed to passenger air traffic to prevent mutations of the coronavirus from infiltrating the country, with only a small number of Israelis being permitted to return.
At the same time, allegations have been broadcast in the media that an exceptionally large proportion of returnees have been haredim and other potential supporters of a government under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, raising suspicions that returnees are being selected on  the basis of their likely vote in the national election on March 23.
A few thousand voters being allowed into the country from one side of the political spectrum could influence the election outcome if travel permits are denied to those Israelis who might be thought more likely to support anti-Netanyahu candidates.
The petition said that judicial intervention was necessary “in light of the great harm caused to public faith in the relevant authorities.”
In order to avoid further damage, the petition requested an expedited hearing along with an interim order that would compel the government to allow any citizen into the country who wishes to vote in the March 23 election.
In the petition, the Movement said that Israel “is the only country in the world which ... is actively preventing” thousands of citizens “from returning on a daily basis ...”
The NGO pointed out that it had tried and failed to obtain the sought after information about the committee’s decisions in letters to various government authorities on February 14 and 22.
While government officials have denied the accusations, United Torah Judaism MK Yaakov Asher essentially admitted the allegations that ultra-Orthodox returnees were favored, but said if there was any nepotism it was to assist individual constituents who found themselves in dire circumstances, with no political connections or motives.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu high court of justice Airport Israel Elections 2021
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel Elections: Rise in empty propaganda indicates worrisome trend

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Our government cares only about its own power - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Nimrod Goren

Israel-Turkey relations are not only about Erdogan and Bibi

 By NIMROD GOREN
Susan Hattis Rolef

Naftali Bennett: The kingmaker who will not be king - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Amotz Asa-El

Israel Elections: What went wrong with Israeli politics?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Coronavirus: Can a vaccinated person still spread COVID?

PEOPLE WAIT to receive their COVID-19 vaccine injections outside a mobile Magen David Station at the Mahaneh Yehuda market in Jerusalem, on Monday.
3

US airstrikes on Iran-backed militias in Syria kill at least one fighter

Smoke rises after an U.S. airstrike, while the Iraqi army pushes into Topzawa village during the operation against Islamic State militants near Bashiqa, near Mosul, Iraq October 24, 2016.
4

Coronavirus: 11 test positive on New York rescue flight to Israel

The departure hall of an almost empty Ben-Gurion Airport, January 25, 2021.
5

Israeli researchers say spirulina algae could reduce COVID mortality rate

VAXA facilities in Iceland, where the algae are cultivated in order to change their metabolomic profile and bioactive molecules.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by