Coronavirus: Gov't to meet to discuss gradual opening of Ben-Gurion Airport

Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano Shata: Basic rights of Israelis are being undermined with many becoming refugees in countries against their will.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 2, 2021 07:14
El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/RONEN ZEVULUN)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will convene the cabinet on Tuesday to discuss the ongoing closure of Ben Gurion International Airport and look for ways to gradually reopen the travel hub to allow Israelis in and out of the country. 
The meeting will focus on Israelis who are currently overseas and would like to travel to Israel to vote in the general election on March 23. 
A decision on the airport will come after the government decided on Monday to move ahead with the next phase of lifting Israel's coronavirus restrictions next Sunday and to reopen restaurants, cafés, event halls and grades 7-10.
Starting from next week, cafés and restaurants will be able to welcome green passport holders both indoors and outdoors, while those who do not have a green passport will need to sit outdoors. Moreover, under the green passport outline, event halls will also be able to resume activities. In addition, hotels will be able to resume full activities for those who are fully vaccinated who will also be allowed to attend public lectures in person.
During the meeting on Monday, Netanyahu reportedly expressed concern that if the government decides to allow Israelis to enter the country to vote, many “hitchhikers” will try to come into the country and potentially spread the coronavirus. Israel has been combatting a slow climb in the “R” reproduction rate in recent days, which hit 1 on Monday. 

The R rate measures the ability of the disease to spread, indicating how many other people each person carrying the virus will infect. The figure has been increasing across Israel over the past few days, but it is especially high among Arab-Israelis, standing at 1.12.

On the other hand, Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano Shata told the ministers – according to Ynet - that the upcoming election was not the only reason to allow Israelis into the country and that “basic rights were being undermined with many Israelis becoming refugees in countries against their will.”


