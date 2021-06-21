The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Nigerian ambassador is last to present credentials to Rivlin

Nigerian Ambassador Nart Augustine Kolo was the last ambassador to present credentials to President Reuven Rivlin prior to the conclusion of Rivlin’s seven-year term as president.

By GREER FAY CASHMAN  
JUNE 21, 2021 17:01
President Reuven Rivlin at an event marking the centenary of the Manufacturers’ Association of Israel, May 31, 2021. (photo credit: MARK NEYMAN/GPO)
President Reuven Rivlin at an event marking the centenary of the Manufacturers’ Association of Israel, May 31, 2021.
(photo credit: MARK NEYMAN/GPO)
Nigerian Ambassador Nart Augustine Kolo was the last ambassador to present credentials to President Reuven Rivlin on Monday prior to the conclusion on July 7 of Rivlin’s seven-year term as the 10th president of the State of Israel.
There has not been a Nigerian ambassador to Israel in more than a year, and Rivlin was clearly pleased to welcome him. “You’re the last ambassador, not just today, but during my tenure,” he told Kolo. “It’s a long time since we had a Nigerian ambassador, and it’s about time that we renewed the relationship,” he added.
Throughout their conversation, Rivlin several times emphasized the importance of the Israel-Africa relationship.
Although he did not do so on this occasion, in the past, when receiving credentials from ambassadors representing African states, Rivlin asked them to do whatever was in their power to help Israel regain observer status in the African Union. Israel was previously an observer of the Organization of African Unity, the precursor of the AU, which was dissolved in 2002, and replaced by the AU, which has not accorded Israel the same courtesies.
The connection between Israel and Africa is important not only for Israel, but also for humanity, Rivlin told Kolo.
He felt very privileged, he said, to receive the ambassador of Nigeria as his last ambassador.
He also asked Kolo to convey an invitation to President Muhammadu Buhari to visit Israel. “He will eventually come to visit,” replied the ambassador, explaining that Nigeria is going through a period of transition, and that there is a general feeling of insecurity in Africa.
The first ambassador to present credentials on Monday was Jorge Carvajal of Chile, a career diplomat, who is regarded as an expert on the Middle East. He was previously in Israel two years ago, when he accompanied President Sebastian Pinera on his second state visit to Israel and the Palestinian Authority. Aware’ of Chile’s large Palestinian community, believed to be the largest outside of the Middle East, and of the fact that Chile recognized the State of Palestine in January, 2011, Rivlin said that Chile could be of great help in building confidence measures between Israel and the Palestinians.
Referring to both Israelis and Palestinians, Rivlin said: “We have to understand that we live together. There is no other way. We are cousins descended from Abraham. We have to forget about the past and look to the future.”
Rivlin and Carvajal also discussed areas of bilateral cooperation that include inter alia energy, innovation, cyber and security.
On the latter subject, Rivlin said that Israel is worried about Iranian influence in South and Central America, where it is trying to introduce a presence such as that which it has in the Middle East.
The reason for the concern, Rivlin continued, is that Iran will not accept the existence of Israel, and is on its way to producing nuclear weapons.
Carvajal did not comment on Iran, but made it clear that Chile also has a Jewish community which has contributed to its development, “and we are very aware of that,” he said. He also mentioned that Chile has signed a multi-million-dollar contract with an Israeli company for the construction of its national satellite project.
Israel has been without a Canadian ambassador for almost 15 months, and Lisa Stadelbauer, the new incumbent who has spent three decades with the Canadian Foreign Service, is currently on her second stint in Israel and her first as ambassador, though she has been ambassador to other countries.
She is the third consecutive female-Canadian ambassador to Israel after Vivian Bercovici and Deborah Lyons.
Rivlin, who was in Canada two years ago, sent warm regards to the governor and to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whom he regards as a personal friend. It is well known to Canadians and to others close to Trudeau that he has a fancy sock fetish. Rivlin told the ambassador that his late wife Nechama used to send art-designed wool socks to Trudeau, because she knew how much he loved them.
Rivlin lauded Canada as a long-time supporter of Israel’s security. Canada recognized Israel in 1948, and established diplomatic relations in May, 1949.
“We are real friends taking care of each other,” he said, noting that Canada and Israel share values of human rights, democracy, freedom of speech, and separation of authoritative powers.
While acknowledging the Canadian Government’s aversion to antisemitism, racism and fundamentalism, Rivlin could not help but relate to the waves of antisemitism that are surging through Canada.
In her own remarks, Stadelbauer, spoke of the tremendous cooperation between Canada and Israel in the field of medicine, something with which Rivlin was also familiar, when he specified the cooperation between hospitals in Montreal and Jerusalem’s Hadassah-University Medical Center in fighting cancer.
On Tuesday, Rivlin will receive yet another presentation, not diplomatic, but for all that a diploma. Ariel University will confer on him an Honorary Doctorate in recognition of his lifelong work to strengthen the State of Israel, to foster bonds between secular, religious, ultra-orthodox Jewish and Arab communities, his long-standing leadership in cultivating the affinity between Judaism and Zionism, his dedication to ensuring the fortitude and prosperity of the Jewish people in the Land of Israel, his sincere friendship and widespread efforts for the development and advancement of Ariel University.
Sharing a platform with Rivlin will be Dr. Miriam Adelson in recognition of her outstanding Zionist and humanitarian contributions for promoting medicine, education and higher education in Israel and around the world; for her many years of devotion as a physician and researcher, and her dedication to developing new methods for treating addiction and withdrawal; for her tireless efforts in strengthening the bonds between Israel and Jews of the Diaspora; for her courageous and generous partnership with Ariel University in establishing together with her late husband mega philanthropist Sheldon Adelson, a medical school for the benefit of the entire region; and for her steadfast support of medical students and cultivating a new generation of world-class physicians.
Rivlin is scheduled to travel to America next week at the invitation of US President Joe Biden.


