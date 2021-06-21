The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Reuven Rivlin, Miriam Adelson to get honorary doctorates from Ariel U.

The honorary doctorates will be awarded at a special ceremony on June 22 during the university's PhD graduation ceremony.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 21, 2021 09:28
Ariel University in the West Bank (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Ariel University in the West Bank
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Ariel University will present honorary doctorates to Israel's outgoing President Reuven Rivlin and to Dr. Miriam Adelson, the wife of the late Jewish-American casino magnate and philanthropist Sheldon Adelson.
Rivlin's doctorate will be given in recognition for his lifelong work to strengthen Israel and help bridge the many societal divisions within the country. 
Adelson, however, is being recognized for her efforts in promoting medicine, education and higher education throughout the country and worldwide, as well as for her donations to the university that helped establish their medical school, which was fittingly named the Dr. Miriam and Sheldon G. Adelson School of Medicine.
"Ariel University integrates students from all sectors of the population – secular, religious, ultra-Orthodox, Arabs and Druze. We are proud to confer an honorary doctorate degree on the president of the State of Israel, who engraved on his banner a vision of coexistence, growth and prosperity," Ariel University president Prof. Yehuda Shoenfeld said regarding Rivlin. 
Regarding Adelson, Shoenfeld added: "If there is no flour, there is no Torah, and it is a privilege that one of Ariel University’s greatest supporters is Dr. Miriam Adelson, who is herself a practicing physician involved in the field of the treatment for addiction and withdrawal. Her help is invaluable, both in building the medical school and in the establishing the up-and-coming medical center, which will help President Rivlin’s vision to become a reality. I would like to note, however, that the addiction of our bright students and researchers to knowledge, research and development should be encouraged."
The honorary doctorates will be awarded at a special ceremony on June 22 during the university's PhD graduation ceremony.


