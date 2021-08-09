Terrorist who killed three Israeli soldiers denied parole

Israel's parole board decided on Sunday morning not to shorten the jail sentence of Ibrahim Hassan Agbariya, who took part in the murder of three soldiers on what was coined the 'Night of the Pitchforks' in February 1992.

The board wrote that Agbariya, who is serving three life sentences and an additional 15 years for other offenses, is still "continuing negative ideological activity in jail, of the sort that led him to commit the murders in the first place. We did not find that the prisoner had changed his ways or abandoned this ideology.

"In these circumstances, we found that there is no place to recommend to that the honorable President shorten his sentence since he is still dangerous," reads the decision.