Terrorist who killed three Israeli soldiers denied parole

Israel's parole board decided on Sunday morning not to shorten the jail sentence of Ibrahim Hassan Agbariya, who took part in the murder of three soldiers on what was coined the 'Night of the Pitchforks' in February 1992.
The board wrote that Agbariya, who is serving three life sentences and an additional 15 years for other offenses, is still "continuing negative ideological activity in jail, of the sort that led him to commit the murders in the first place. We did not find that the prisoner had changed his ways or abandoned this ideology.
"In these circumstances, we found that there is no place to recommend to that the honorable President shorten his sentence since he is still dangerous," reads the decision.
The 'Night of the Pitchforks' is the name of the terror attack in which three soldiers from the Nahal Brigade, Yuri Preda, Yaakov Dubinsky, and Guy Friedman, were murdered in their tent encampment during a week of field training.
They were murdered by three Israeli Arabs, including Agbariya, Ibrahim Hassan Mahmud and Muhammad Hassan Mahmud, members of the Islamic Movement in the Wadi Ara area. The terrorists infiltrated the encampment armed with two axes, three knives, and a pitchfork, giving the incident its name.