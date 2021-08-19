Nighttime activities in the Jezreel Valley

One of the newest trends sweeping across the county this summer is all-night events. Once the sun goes down, Israelis are venturing out to places they’ve never been to before, as well as returning to places they’ve been frequenting for years, to enjoy the cool air and exciting nighttime vibes. Engaging in touristic activity at night is wonderful, since you don’t have to worry about slopping on the sunscreen, getting heatstroke or sitting in endless traffic. What could be better than enjoying a laid-back outing at night with friends?

You’ll be happy to know that the Jezreel Valley Regional Council will be holding an all-night event starting at sunset on Monday, August 23 and continuing until the wee hours of the morning of Tuesday, August 24. Visitors will enjoy a host of fun activities, and are invited to drop by art galleries and wineries, which will be offering unique programs for the special night.

Kfar Yehoshua railway station. (credit: Avi Haimovitz)

1. KFAR YEHOSHUA RAILWAY STATION

At the fabled railway station in Kfar Yehoshua, you can see a spectacular display of the miniature train that was built to the exact specification of the original train. Visitors can also hear the story of the train that used to cross the Jezreel Valley. Built by the Ottomans, the train ran for nearly 50 years in the 20th century. In addition, visitors are invited to enjoy a variety of activities, including a challenging and interactive historical escape room activity that will take you through the old stone buildings and the old train cars as you try to uncover an age-old mystery. The activity is appropriate for the whole family and involves solving written riddles and using digital apps.

Date: August 23, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Price: NIS 35

Details: (04) 901-4230

Nahalal police fortress (credit: Courtesy)

2. NAHALAL POLICE FORTRESS

Visiting the historic Nahalal police station at night might sound scary, but it’s not really – as long as you’re on the correct side of the law. During this intriguing tour of what is actually a fortress, you’ll hear fascinating stories connected to the old police station that was erected by the British in a strategic location in the heart of the Jezreel Valley with the goal of protecting both the Jewish and Arab civilian populations, as well as the representatives of the British rule. The nighttime tour will take your through the fields next to the fortress, where you’ll hear stories about Nahalal as you gaze up at the stars and learn to read the map of the summer sky, including the secrets of the North Star, and the meaning of the expression, “Every person has a star up in the sky.”

Date: Monday, August 23, 7 p.m.

Price: NIS 20

Details: (04) 641-5073

3. SINGING AT THE TERMINAL

If you love singing and listening to music, you definitely don’t want to miss out on a special evening tour with Ofer Gavish, who combines his affinity for trains and singing. Gavish will take guests inside the terminal, which is the restored station manager’s house, and on a tour of the reconstruction of the old train cars and railroad ties. The evening will be full of singing and the telling of fascinating stories about each song.

Date: Tuesday, August 24, 7:30 p.m.

Price: NIS 35

Details: (04) 901-4230

Tulip Winery (credit: COURTESY TULIP WINERY)

4. TULIP WINERY

If you love wine tastings, then I recommend you take part in a doubly happy experience that will be taking place at Tulip Winery, situated in one of the most beautiful green areas in all of Israel. Tulip Winery is located in Kfar Tikva, a kibbutz-style community for adults with mild to moderate cognitive, social and developmental disabilities. Many of the residents work in the winery, as part of a program that helps with their integration into the job market. Visitors can tour the winery, and of course participate in a wine tasting afterwards, as they enjoy a nightly view of the region. Tulip also hosts festive musical evenings on Thursdays that include a wine bar and delicacies from trucks staffed by some of the region’s finest chefs.

Price: Starting at NIS 60 (includes wine tasting)

Details: (04) 983-0573

5. MUSEUM OF PIONEER SETTLEMENT

At the Museum of Pioneer Settlement in Kibbutz Yifat, visitors will hear stories about the pioneers from the Second Aliya and the Third Aliya who settled the Jezreel Valley, worked the land and protected the Jewish settlements. You will be taken back in time to the early days after the kibbutz was formed, before Israel was declared a state. During the tour, visitors will get to view the tools the farmers used, the tents and barracks they slept in and the dining room where they ate. Participants will also get to see the children’s house, which is where in those days, the children would sleep away from their parents.

There will also be an exhibit of clothing from the olden days, which visitors are welcome to dress up in and have their picture taken. Children will be super excited to uncover the carpentry studio where they can use old-fashioned tools to create objects out of wood. Afterward, they can climb on the different size John Deere tractors (from age 2 and up), while you sort through an eclectic assortment of old-fashioned toys.

Two additional exciting events will take place at the museum during the all-night event. The first one is an artist fair in which local artists will show their work, storytellers will tell stories about the historical heritage of the region, and freshly-made delicacies (from local ingredients) will be available for purchase. In addition, at 7 p.m. there will be a nighttime picnic, with musical accompaniment, blankets and local food provided by SalamTruck and wine by Fusion Winery.

Date: Tuesday, August 24, 7 p.m.

Price: NIS 35

Details: (04) 654-8974

Kibbutz Gvat (credit: Avi Haimovitz)

6. KIBBUTZ GVAT

Kibbutz Gvat is inviting the public to an exciting night tour in which you will hear stories that can only be told at night, as you listen to the music of nature all around you and learn to distinguish between the sounds of different animals and insects. Stargazing enthusiasts will be in for a special treat when they look through a professional telescope at the night sky.

Price: NIS 75

Details: 050-629-1069

Translated by Hannah Hochner.