What to buy as summer ends and the holidays and school year begin

As the holidays are getting closer by the minute, and the school year is about to open (hopefully), let us try to enjoy the moment, savor the last days of summer and get ready for endless family dinners.

Yoffi (credit: Courtesy)

Yoffi toffi

NIS 150 with code Yoffi10, until October 30. Yoffi (Beauty) is an Israeli company that specializes in gift packs filled with local delicacies, all produced with social responsibility. In their Rosh Hashanah packages they include 100 ml. olive oil, 250 gr. date paste, 190 gr. tahini and chocolate spread (tasty), and 250 gr. wild-flowers pure honey. The exclusive packaging created by handicapped individuals brings the scents and flavors of Israel. Lovely. Special holiday price ofwith code Yoffi10, until October 30. winesisrael.com/en/

Galilees (credit: Courtesy)

A gift with a cause

NIS 85 and NIS 185. galilees.co.il/product-category/boxes/packages-variety Variety and Galilees offer holiday packages with a cause. Raising funds for Variety kids, Moraz, who initiated “Galilees” to promote small manufacturers from the Galilee and periphery and includes special-needs people in the packaging, will donate NIS 10 to Variety kids from each purchase. The quality holiday gift packages include different spreads, such as pomegranate/strawberry jam, pomegranate dressing, black-olive tapenade, pesto, nuts, extra virgin olive oil and much more. Prices range betweenand

Peugeot ceramic baking dish. (credit: Courtesy)

Bake and serve

A new year meal calls for new dishes – or at least one. Shekel Imports introduces a line of beautiful ceramic baking dishes by Peugeot. The new baking dishes are glazed with enamel that does not release poisonous fumes and is therefore suitable for cooking and serving. Safe from minus 25 degrees up to 250 degrees, the dishes come in very pretty colors such as red, dark gray, terracotta and purple, and they are easy to clean and keep the food warm for 30 minutes. Prices range from NIS 199 to NIS 399, depending on the size.

Available in stores and online at www.shekel4u.co.il

Noy Hasadeh (credit: SHARON UNGER)

Fresh flavors at the holiday table

We started ordering vegetables and fruits from Noy Hasade during the first lockdown. Somehow it felt right to order produce directly from the growers, and Noy Hasade has managed to put together some of the best growers of the country. For the holiday they came up with an innovative idea – they teamed up with chef Rotem Zuzu and created a few recipes for holiday dishes – and they sell packages with the recipes and all the ingredients necessary for preparing a delicious holiday meal. There are recipes for salads, main dishes and desserts. Among the recipes offered: endive salad with mango, beet and apple salad, lettuce and figs, chicken in honey, ginger and chili sauce, salmon with silan and oranges, caramelized fruit and more. Yummy and easy. No need to run between shops – just order and wait for the ingredients to come to you. The quality, by the way, and the service are excellent. Prices for packages range from NIS 40 to NIS 150, not including chicken or fish, which are not sold by the store.

For more details and orders go to noyhasade.co.il

Soltam Cube pot. (credit: GAL BEN ZEEV)

Heavy-duty cooking

The new line of pots by Soltam, Cube, are simply awesome. The forged aluminum pots and pans are coated with a durable non-stick food-safe layer and come with glass tops that allow watching over the process without removing the top, yet have a steam-release patent, for best results. Moreover, the pots have soft ergonomic handles and flame protection and on top all that they are very pretty, and come in good sizes. The modern sleek look and special sizes – 24 cm. to 38 cm. – are easy to clean and are dishwasher safe. NIS 115 to NIS 350.

NIS 65 to NIS 95. The knives come with 10-year warranty. Also new at Soltam are wasabi knives – a new line of high-carbon hand-forged stainless steel chef knives with wooden handles. The knives are especially strong, very sharp and have a professional look. Excellent for heavy cutting jobs, like when preparing a holiday meal for the whole family. I fell for them. Fromto. The knives come with 10-year warranty. soltam.co.il/

Pompadour pomegranate drink. (credit: Courtesy)

Pomegranate drink

One of Rosh Hashanah’s staple foods is the pomegranate and if you like fruit infusions – the new Pompadour pomegranate infusion is just the thing for you. Made from real fruit, it has many health benefits and is easy to prepare – just pour boiling water and wait five to eight minutes. I like to make ice tea from it – for a lovely-looking and tasteful cold drink. NIS 14.90.

Beyond's vegan meatballs and sausage. (credit: Courtesy)

Think alternative

Hosting the holiday dinner? Is one (or more) of your guests vegan or vegetarian? In most families these days the answer is yes. Think about using plant-based protein instead of meat. Worried about the flavor? Don’t. Beyond Meat has added new items available to the Israeli public in time for the holidays. In addition to their iconic burgers, made from peas and brown rice (excellent for those who dream of cheese), which have been available here since 2019, now the company offers more products and turning them into family dishes is as easy as it is with meat – without having to worry about the vegans among us, or kosher restrictions. Try the pre-seasoned meatballs, with Italian spices, such as rosemary and oregano (delicious and nutritious), that kids really like (stick them in tomato sauce and serve with pasta or rice) or their sausages, both original Brat or Hot Italian, that sizzle on the grill or hotplate like regular sausages, or make your favorite meal from Beyond Mince from stuffed vegetables to lasagna or bolognaise. I love it and so do many millions around the world. Perfect for the New Year.

Ben Chaim design. (credit: BAR SNIR, STUDIO FRANKY)

Elegant and traditional

Ben Chaim design offers a fresh interpretation to Judaica items, such as the traditional challah cover. For the upcoming holidays, a newly designed one, with or without a personal inscription, may be the perfect gift for the hosts of the dinner. There are several designs and the packaging is charming and elegant. NIS 480 to NIS 650.

Isrotel scented toiletries. (credit: Courtesy)

Turn your home into a boutique hotel

NIS 89, and will be available online from August 22. If staying in one of Isrotel’s exclusive hotels during the holidays is not possible – at least you can enjoy the room scents and scented toiletries offered in the exclusive line. Their products, sold usually in the hotels, are very popular among the guests who wish to extend their memories of a vacation a little longer. I especially like their room scents, created for each of the exclusive hotels. Now they offer gift-packages online too and I bet it will be a gift every hostess will love receiving. I know I would. Prices start from, and will be available online from August 22. www.theshop.isrotel.co.il/

'Summer of Grey Goose' vodka. (credit: Courtesy)

Beach party

Grey Goose launched ‘Summer of Grey Goose’ – three colorful designs for the same premium vodka, as a way to celebrate the end of summer. Take it with you and mix a few drinks by a pool somewhere or on the beach. Cheers!

Clothes available through Terminal X. (credit: Courtesy)

New clothes for the holiday

Straight from Denmark: Local fashion online store Terminal X, started selling items from Denmark’s largest brand group Bestseller, among them favorite names such as women’s fashion brands “Only” and “Vero Moda,” which are very popular, Men’s brand “Jack & Jones” and kids brand “Name It.” According to Terminal X, later this year we can expect more popular brands to join over 200 brands already sold in the Israeli online store Terminal X. Try them – their service is amazing. I bought one item and got it delivered to my doorstep the next morning.

Vegan-friendly bags available from Emanuel. (credit: Courtesy)

My new bag

If you like quality handbags and purses, you know that Emanuel, the veteran Israeli leather goods chain, with seven branches around the country and an online store, is well-known for its excellent quality and beautiful designs. Opened by Emanuel Greenspan in 1978, it started as a small boutique of hand-made leather bags and grew to what it is today. Over the years the brand has grown and in recent years, run by his children, they have, besides the classic line, a more fashionable line designed by Netta Sadeh and now a new vegan line “Since” of imported backpacks for students of all ages. Made from vegan-friendly material, the bags have a clean minimalistic line, cotton lining, a back pocket with magnetic closure, two out-pockets for cellphone and keys, a special compartment for the laptop, and more. Fun and super-chic. NIS 289.

For me though – well, I still love the beautiful leather bags they sell – and I know that they will keep forever.

Check them out at www.emanuel-online.com

Limon handbag. (credit: Courtesy)

Make a lemonade

Another bag brand that students will love is the imported Limon bags that just made aliyah from London. Made from recycled plastic bottles, these stylish bags are waterproof, have many compartments, including a padded computer one, designed by top young designers and offer a lot of information about lemons. I love them, and so does a student who is going to the university for the first time this fall. From NIS 300.

Available in stores such as Emanuel and other bag and gift shops.