Nine-year-old cancer patient performs on stage with Ishai Ribo

While there, he met 9-year-old cancer patient Daniel who impressed Ishai Ribo with his talent for singing.

After his performance on the ward, Ribo told Daniel that he was invited to perform live with him as soon as his cancer treatments were over.

On Sunday night, 9-year-old Daniel appeared on stage with the Israeli singer and performed Ribo's song "Or Hachayim" (Light of Life) alongside him.

A report from the concert said that the audience was extremely moved, and that they "wept, sang, and applauded" and sent their well-wishes to Daniel and the other children that were fighting for their lives.