Nir Hefetz to testify today in Netanyahu case

Nir Hefetz, a state prosecution star witness and former top aide to former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is set to testify on Monday morning at the Jerusalem District Court.

Netanyahu himself was present at the hearing on Monday.

Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu at the Jerusalem District Court on November 22, 2021 (credit: YONAH JEREMY BOB)

The court decided last week to postpone Hefetz's testimony after the defense asked for it to be postponed last week. The prosecution had disclosed it had collected surprising new testimony from Case 1000 witness Hadas Klein, some of which was leaked to the media before it was given to the defense legal team.

Last week, the judges also harshly rebuked law enforcement for new leaks of anti-Netanyahu evidence to the media, and pushed harder for Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit to criminally probe the issue, calling the leaks “very grave.”