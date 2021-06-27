The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Northern Israelis vote to remove 'bottom' from region's name

The Hebrew name of Lower Galilee, Galil Tachton, can also be translated as bottom roll, as in toilet paper.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
JUNE 27, 2021 16:35
LOWER GALILEE view from Tzipori. (photo credit: Courtesy)
LOWER GALILEE view from Tzipori.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Residents of the Lower Galilee Regional Council will vote from Tuesday to Thursday on a new name for their community, after their mayor decided their current name had negative connotations in Hebrew.
The move, initiated by mayor Nitzan Peleg, is modeled after Nazareth Illit, which successfully changed its name to Nof Hagalil, which means Vista of the Galilee. That name change was initiated because having Nazareth in its name made the city seen as not Jewish. Another nearby regional council changed its name from Emek Beit She'an, Beit She'an Valley in Hebrew, to Emek Hama'ayanot, which means Valley of Streams. 
The Hebrew name of Lower Galilee, Galil Tachton, can also be translated as bottom roll, as in toilet paper. Tachton is also used for underwear and a human behind and galil as feces. Tachton is used to describe something as inferior or at the bottom end of a scale.  
"Galil Tachton is not a bad name, but as a third generation resident, raising a fourth, it has always had associations subconsciously that are less positive, especially with branding and marketing for tourists," Peleg told Army Radio host Efi Triger. "Our polls found that the public sees the area as weaker than the Upper Galilee and other areas. This is a strategic process we are undertaking."
The four names the residents 16 and above will choose from are Sha'ar Hagalil (Gateway to the Galilee), Mevo'ot Galil (Entrances to the Galilee), Sdot Hagalil (Fields of the Galilee) and Eretz Hagalil (Land of the Galilee). The four options were chosen by representatives of the communities in the council after brainstorming many more.
Elderly residents have complained about the hassle involved in the name change and have demanded unsuccessfully that keeping the current name be an option in the vote. They said changing the name is disrespectful to the pioneers who developed the area decades ago, as well as to residents much further back in history.
"Lower Galilee is what the region has been called since the times of the Mishnah," one resident wrote in a community What'sapp group. "How can you replace a name that is two thousands years old, with some disconnected name created for marketing purposes?" 
But a poll of residents of the region found that only 23% liked the current name.
When the new name is chosen, the Tourism Ministry will undertake a campaign to encourage Israelis to visit the area.
There are 19 communities in the region surrounding Tiberias, Afula and Karmiel and a population of some 19,000 people.


Tags Galilee Nazareth Tourism Ministry Nof HaGalil
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to fix its surrogacy law - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Nachman Shai

Kotel compromise signals new start to Israel-Diaspora ties - opinion

 By NACHMAN SHAI

My Word: The apartheid label and libel

 By LIAT COLLINS
Douglas Bloomfield

It has been a good and bad week in American politics - opinion

 By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Gidon Ben-Zvi

Let’s get long-buried report on BBC anti-Israel bias published

 By GIDON BEN-ZVI
Most Read
1

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
2

Israeli camouflage tech makes soldiers ‘invisible’

Look closely! Polaris Solutions shows how their Kit 300 camouflage sheet can be used for a wide variety of purposes, including setting up a nearly undetectable post to spy on the enemy. (Notice the binocular near the center of the frame).
3

COVID-19 might be over, but viral infections in Israel are surging

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Does Nikki Haley’s road to the White House start in Jerusalem?

VIEWING THE Iron Dome with CUFI founder Pastor John Hagee.
5

Palestinians reject Israeli deal to transfer over 1m. COVID vaccines

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by