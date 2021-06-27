Northern Israelis vote to remove 'bottom' from region's name

The move, initiated by mayor Nitzan Peleg, is modeled after Nazareth Illit, which successfully changed its name to Nof Hagalil, which means Vista of the Galilee . That name change was initiated because having Nazareth in its name made the city seen as not Jewish. Another nearby regional council changed its name from Emek Beit She'an, Beit She'an Valley in Hebrew, to Emek Hama'ayanot, which means Valley of Streams.

The Hebrew name of Lower Galilee, Galil Tachton, can also be translated as bottom roll, as in toilet paper. Tachton is also used for underwear and a human behind and galil as feces. Tachton is used to describe something as inferior or at the bottom end of a scale.

"Galil Tachton is not a bad name, but as a third generation resident, raising a fourth, it has always had associations subconsciously that are less positive, especially with branding and marketing for tourists," Peleg told Army Radio host Efi Triger. "Our polls found that the public sees the area as weaker than the Upper Galilee and other areas. This is a strategic process we are undertaking."

The four names the residents 16 and above will choose from are Sha'ar Hagalil (Gateway to the Galilee), Mevo'ot Galil (Entrances to the Galilee), Sdot Hagalil (Fields of the Galilee) and Eretz Hagalil (Land of the Galilee). The four options were chosen by representatives of the communities in the council after brainstorming many more.

Elderly residents have complained about the hassle involved in the name change and have demanded unsuccessfully that keeping the current name be an option in the vote. They said changing the name is disrespectful to the pioneers who developed the area decades ago, as well as to residents much further back in history.

"Lower Galilee is what the region has been called since the times of the Mishnah," one resident wrote in a community What'sapp group. "How can you replace a name that is two thousands years old, with some disconnected name created for marketing purposes?"

But a poll of residents of the region found that only 23% liked the current name.

When the new name is chosen, the Tourism Ministry will undertake a campaign to encourage Israelis to visit the area.

There are 19 communities in the region surrounding Tiberias, Afula and Karmiel and a population of some 19,000 people.

Residents of the Lower Galilee Regional Council will vote from Tuesday to Thursday on a new name for their community, after their mayor decided their current name had negative connotations in Hebrew.