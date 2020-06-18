The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

IDF officers ousted, one sent to prison following 'unusual' incident

Incident took place last week during the training of Maglan recruits

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
JUNE 18, 2020 11:28
IN METULLA in 2018, IDF soldiers guard near a barrier blocking an entrance leading to the border with Lebanon. (photo credit: SETH J. FRANTZMAN)
IN METULLA in 2018, IDF soldiers guard near a barrier blocking an entrance leading to the border with Lebanon.
(photo credit: SETH J. FRANTZMAN)
Two officers in the elite Maglan commando unit were removed from their positions and one was sentenced to 28 days in prison after going against military procedures and humiliating a recruit last week, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit announced on Thursday.
“Last week an unusual event took place during the training of Maglan unit recruits at the Paratroopers’ training school, where an officer operated in contravention to the procedures and did not follow what was expected of an IDF commander and officer,” the military said.
According to Ynet News, the officer along with the platoon leader tied a recruit to a flagpole and poured tahini and water on him.
“Thanks to the vigilance of the commanding staff and the immediate reporting to the relevant commanders, the incident was interrupted and investigated shortly after,” the IDF said.
The officer, a team leader with the rank of Second lieutenant, was immediately suspended after the incident which was then investigated in depth by the Head of the Paratrooper’s Brigade and the Head of the Commando Brigade.
On Wednesday the officer convicted of an offense of inappropriate behavior and as part of the disciplinary proceeding, he was sentenced to 28 days in prison and was removed from his position.
In addition, the platoon leader, an officer holding the rank of First lieutenant, who was present at the time and did not prevent the Second Lieutenant from humiliating the recruit, was also removed from his position.
“The IDF condemns such misconduct, works proactively to curb such behavior, and carries out in-depth investigations relating to events concerning values,” the army said in a statement.
The IDF’s Maglan unit is tasked with carrying out operations far behind enemy lines.
In May, the Military Advocate General ordered the launch of an investigation into the incident which led to a recruit sustaining a serious injury during a training exercise in August 2018. Corporal Eli Hayut was paralyzed after he jumped from a moving vehicle into a thorn bush and landed on a rock under the thorns.


Tags Israel IDF prison
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Jordan’s King Abdullah II needs to start being helpful By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader When most committees are men’s committees By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy The spiritual leap in Israel-Diaspora relations: Love is all you need By GIL TROY
Gershon Baskin Is mutual recognition between Israelis and Palestinians possible? By GERSHON BASKIN
Douglas Bloomfield Memo to Mike Pence: Start worrying, you could be replaced – opinion By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 Chinese military scientist arrested at US airport, stole US lab research
China and United States flags
3 The US is re-fighting its Civil War narrative - analysis
A sign reading "Hate Has No Home Here" hangs by the statue of Civil War Confederate General Robert E. Lee, ahead of the one year anniversary of 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests, in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S., August 10, 2018
4 Turkey drew up plans to invade Greece and Armenia - secret documents
A Turkish miltary convoy is pictured in Kilis near the Turkish-Syrian border, Turkey, October 9, 2019
5 Hadassah doctors crack the cause of fatal corona blood clots
Red blood cells (illustrative)
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by