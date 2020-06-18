IDF officers ousted, one sent to prison following 'unusual' incident

Two officers in the elite Maglan commando unit were removed from their positions and one was sentenced to 28 days in prison after going against military procedures and humiliating a recruit last week, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit announced on Thursday.“Last week an unusual event took place during the training of Maglan unit recruits at the Paratroopers’ training school, where an officer operated in contravention to the procedures and did not follow what was expected of an IDF commander and officer,” the military said. According to Ynet News, the officer along with the platoon leader tied a recruit to a flagpole and poured tahini and water on him. “Thanks to the vigilance of the commanding staff and the immediate reporting to the relevant commanders, the incident was interrupted and investigated shortly after,” the IDF said.The officer, a team leader with the rank of Second lieutenant, was immediately suspended after the incident which was then investigated in depth by the Head of the Paratrooper’s Brigade and the Head of the Commando Brigade.On Wednesday the officer convicted of an offense of inappropriate behavior and as part of the disciplinary proceeding, he was sentenced to 28 days in prison and was removed from his position.In addition, the platoon leader, an officer holding the rank of First lieutenant, who was present at the time and did not prevent the Second Lieutenant from humiliating the recruit, was also removed from his position.“The IDF condemns such misconduct, works proactively to curb such behavior, and carries out in-depth investigations relating to events concerning values,” the army said in a statement.The IDF’s Maglan unit is tasked with carrying out operations far behind enemy lines. In May, the Military Advocate General ordered the launch of an investigation into the incident which led to a recruit sustaining a serious injury during a training exercise in August 2018. Corporal Eli Hayut was paralyzed after he jumped from a moving vehicle into a thorn bush and landed on a rock under the thorns.