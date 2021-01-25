The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

On this day: Israeli submarine 'Dakar' vanishes in maiden voyage

The cause behind the vessel's sinking was never identified.

By AARON REICH  
JANUARY 25, 2021 16:26
Dakar in 1944 as the Royal Navy's HMS Totem (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Dakar in 1944 as the Royal Navy's HMS Totem
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Monday marks 53 years since the mysterious disappearance of the Israeli submarine Dakar, which saw all of its crew of 69 sailors vanish along with the vessel.
Constructed by the H.M. Dockyard in Davenport and launched as the HMS Totem in 1943, it was bought by Israel from the British Royal Navy in 1965 along with two other submarines and renamed the INS Dakar.
It had sailed out to Haifa in January 1968. However, during this maiden voyage, the vessel suddenly vanished, its last transmission being sent on January 24, though the submarine was spotted one last time just after midnight the following day.
Search-and-rescue operations launched by Israel, the US, Greece, Turkey and Lebanon all failed to find any trace of the submarine.
A monument mourning the lost crew of the Dakar was erected in 1971 at the Mount Herzl cemetery in Jerusalem.
The crew was officially declared dead in 1981, and then Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi Shlomo Goren, who had been the IDF's chief rabbi at the time the submarine went missing, announced that the wives of all those on board would be free to remarry, according to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.
It was only over 30 years later, in 1999, that the wreckage of the submarine was discovered off the southeastern coast of the island of Crete, its entire crew dead.
In 2015, the Israel Navy V.-Adm. Ram Rothberg declassified all information pertaining to the sinking of the Dakar to the sailors' families. The disclosing of all the materials was unprecedented at the time, especially considering how secretive the IDF is about the details of Israel's fleet of submarines. It also revealed that the military had no idea what could have caused the submarine to sink. Theories were abound, ranging from technical or human error to accidentally being damaged by another vessel, though a deliberate attack was ruled out.
This is despite a report in 1970 in the Egyptian daily newspaper Al Akhbar, which alleged that an Egyptian warship had sunk the submarine.
In 2018, the IDF decided that the model name for Israel's new submarines would be Dakar, in honor of the sunken submarine.
“This decision rests on the tremendous honor that deserves to be given to the fallen soldiers of INS Dakar and all those who cherish their memory,” Israel Navy chief V.-Adm. Eli Sharvit said at the time.
“The navy will continue to support the families of its fallen, with great respect and esteem, as we have done throughout the years. I hope that this will end the dispute, and we will all look together when future submarines enter active service in the navy.”
The decision first went into effect in 2019, with the INS Dragon as well as all future submarines being classified as Dakar-class.
Yaakov Lappin and Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.


Tags history dakar submarine Navy Submarine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel's airport closure: Drastic but understandable

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Andrea Stricker

COVID-19 and the IAEA: Where does the Iran mission stand?

 By ANDREA STRICKER, JACOB NAGEL
Emanuele Giaufret

The European Union has not banned kosher slaughter

 By EMANUELE GIAUFRET
Jeff Barak

For Netanyahu, the ultra-Orthodox have always come first

 By JEFF BARAK
Amotz Asa-El

How will America recover from the trauma of Donald Trump?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

COVID-19 vaccine: 13 out of nearly 2 mil. Israelis suffer facial paralysis

A HEALTHCARE worker prepares a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Rehovot on Monday.
3

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild dies at 57 after suffering heart attack

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild 1963-2021.
4

Parler CEO and family in hiding after receiving death threats

A man wearing a "Trump 2020" sweatshirt uses his mobile phone during a "Stop the Steal" protest outside Milwaukee Central Count the day after Milwaukee County finished counting absentee ballots, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. November 5, 2020
5

Ancient ‘Christ, born of Mary’ inscription unearthed in northern Israel

The building where the inscription “Christ born of Mary" was uncovered in excavation at et-Taiyiba, Jezreel Valley

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by