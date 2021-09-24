The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

On This Day: The conclusion of Operation Magic Carpet

Some 380 flights carried the olim to Israel, prompted by a pogrom in the British Colony of Aden following the 1947 UN Partition Plan.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 24, 2021 06:04
YEMENITE JEWS are seen on a plane traveling to Lod airport as part of Operation Magic Carpet in 1949 (photo credit: TEDDY BRAUNER/GPO)
YEMENITE JEWS are seen on a plane traveling to Lod airport as part of Operation Magic Carpet in 1949
(photo credit: TEDDY BRAUNER/GPO)
On September 24, 1950, Operation Magic Carpet concluded with its final flights of two planes carrying 177 Yemenite Jews to Israel's Lod Airport. 
During this operation, also referred to as "Operation Kanfei Nesharim" - On the Wings of Eagles - nearly 50,000 Yemenite Jews were brought to Israel. The name refers to the passage in Exodes "...and I will transport you on eagles' wings and bring you to me..." 
The operation was done via a joint venture of the Israeli government, the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee, and the Jewish Agency.
The operation began in June of 1949 and ended September 24, 1950. The original plan was to bring roughly 20,000 people gradually, but rumors regarding the operation spread quickly. 
A family of Jewish immigrants from Yemen arrives at Lod Airport on the Operation Magic Carpet airlift, November 17, 1949 (credit: HANS PINN)A family of Jewish immigrants from Yemen arrives at Lod Airport on the Operation Magic Carpet airlift, November 17, 1949 (credit: HANS PINN)
Jews lived in hundreds of towns and villages throughout the country. Thousands travelled towards Aden, some walking as many as three weeks to complete the journey. 
Some 380 flights carried the olim to Israel, prompted by a pogrom in the British Colony of Aden following the 1947 UN Partition Plan. This led to the deaths of at least 82 Jews, and destroyed several Jewish homes. 
Upon arrival, the Yemenite Jews were sent to tent camps and then moved to agricultural villages across the country. 
Several thousand Jews remained in Yemen, but most left throughout the following years. Today, the majority of Yemenite Jews live in Israel. 
According to reports, roughly 13 Jews remain in Yemen


Tags history yemenite jews Operation Magic Carpet
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Durban IV: A diplomatic win for Israel that cannot be wasted - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Bennett's first 100 days were quiet, it's just the beginning

 By YAAKOV KATZ

Shooting down Iron Dome funding is part of 'enduring' Durban

 By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Regev

What the Gilboa Prison escape says about the Israeli paradox

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

Iron Dome woes, and Yair Lapid in la-la land - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Israeli anti-vaxx leader dies of COVID-19

Vials with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine labels are seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021.
2

Mossad assassinated Iran’s chief nuke scientist with remote AI gun - report

Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami, speaks during a funeral ceremony of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, in Tehran, Iran November 30, 2020.
3

Pool of water near Dead Sea turns blood red, authorities investigating

The bright red color of the waters of Lake Motro between the main Ounianga Lakes of northern Chad, Central Africa
4

Could an Israeli HIV drug stop COVID-19 in only a few days?

Vials of the Israeli drug Codivir
5

Are the Taliban descendants of Israel?

TALIBAN FORCES patrol in front of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 2

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by