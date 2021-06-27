The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

On this day: The hijacking that would lead to Operation Entebbe

Air France Flight 139 from Tel Aviv to Paris was hijacked on June 27, 1976, 45 years ago today.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 27, 2021 06:16
Entebbe Airport, 1976 (photo credit: GPO)
Entebbe Airport, 1976
(photo credit: GPO)
Air France Flight 139 from Tel Aviv to Paris was hijacked on June 27, 1976, 45 years ago today, kicking off an infamous incident that saw the IDF storm the Entebbe Airport and rescue the hostages. 
The flight was hijacked after a short layover in Athens by four terrorists - two from of Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine and two from the Bader-Meinhof gang in Germany. 
They forced the captain to land at Benghazi airport in Libya, then shortly after flew to Entebbe Airport in Uganda, where Ugandan soldiers and president Idi Amin supported the hijackers and help trapped the hostages. 
This marked the beginning of Operation Entebbe. 
The hijackers separated the roughly 100 Jewish and Israeli hostages from the rest of the captives; the non-Jewish passengers were freed. The hijackers demanded that 53 captives imprisoned in Israel and other countries be released. 
On July 4, 1976, four transport aircrafts holding more than 200 soldiers took off from Sharm el-Sheikh to Entebbe, 4,000 kilometers away from Israel. The flight took eight hours, flying extremely low to avoid any radar. 
It was less than 90 minutes from the moment the fourth aircraft landed until its return to Israel.  
Almost all the hostages were rescued. 
Speaking at the Knesset at the time, prime minister Yitzhak Rabin who ordered the raid said: "This operation will certainly be inscribed in the annals of military history, in legend and in national tradition." 
During the raid, Israeli opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu's brother, Yonatan "Yoni" Netanyahu, was killed - shot in the back from a watchtower by a Ugandan soldier after leading the rescue.
During the memorial for the anniversary of the Hebrew date, incoming President Isaac Herzog eulogized Yoni as “a national, ‘biblical,’ hero.”

Recently, a Jewish center in Uganda was dedicated to Yoni Netanyahu, serving as a synagogue and community center to the Jews living in the community. 
Ben Baruch contributed to this story 


Tags Terrorism history Entebbe Rescue Operation
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to fix its surrogacy law - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Bennett, Biden must work together to prevent gov't collapse - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The apartheid label and libel

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Prime Minister Bennett: A new beginning for Israel - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

An ‘apartheid’ conference at the Knesset? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
2

Israeli camouflage tech makes soldiers ‘invisible’

Look closely! Polaris Solutions shows how their Kit 300 camouflage sheet can be used for a wide variety of purposes, including setting up a nearly undetectable post to spy on the enemy. (Notice the binocular near the center of the frame).
3

COVID-19 might be over, but viral infections in Israel are surging

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Does Nikki Haley’s road to the White House start in Jerusalem?

VIEWING THE Iron Dome with CUFI founder Pastor John Hagee.
5

Palestinians reject Israeli deal to transfer over 1m. COVID vaccines

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by