One year until Maccabiah kicks off with night race

The race, which will have two divisions - 10 km and 5 km - will pass through the magical sites and landscapes of Jerusalem, including the Science Museum, the Knesset, Hebrew University, the Rose Garden, the Monastery of the Cross and Givat Ram Stadium.

The race will be accompanied by lighting and music performances, and a special atmosphere.

The start of the race will be near the Israel Museum and the finish line will be at Saccer Park.

The event will be produced by Capaim, and about NIS 1.5 million will be invested in the production of the race.

Lion said: "One of the important goals of the Jerusalem Municipality is to hold international events in the capital of Israel, including hosting the 21st Maccabiah, which will be held in 2022 in Jerusalem. As part of this the city is preparing for the Night Race, which will pass through the city’s spectacular sites and landscapes. I wish the runners a fun race and a pleasant atmosphere."

Roy Hessing, CEO of Maccabiah: "The night race will be the first sporting event for the 21st Maccabiah, which will take place July 12-26, 2022, and for the 100th anniversary of the Maccabi World Movement. The night race will be the "warm-up" for the half marathon that will be held in Jerusalem as part of the 21st Maccabiah competitions as part of the extensive cooperation with the Jerusalem Municipality. "

