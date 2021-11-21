Orli Markman to be third female IDF Maj.-Gen. ever

Orli Markman is set to become the third female maj.-gen. in the IDF ever after she was appointed to serve as the president of the military court of appeals by a judicial appointments committee on Sunday.

Markman will be the second female maj.-gen. in the current general staff. Yifat Tomer Yerushalmi was assigned as the Military Advocate General.

Markman has served as the vice president of the military court of appeals , after having served in a series of positions in the military courts. Markman has a master's degree from Tel Aviv University. She will replace Doron Feyles, who has served in the position for five years.

Col. Maya Goldschmidt was chosen by the committee to serve as the judge for the military court for appeals. She was appointed in 2009 as a judge in the district military court and in 2019 she was the president of the southern district and Ground Forces military court.

The appointments' committee included Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar, High Court of Justice President Esther Hayut, deputy High Court president Nil Hendel, Feyles, IDF Manpower Directorate Yaniv Asur, military appeals court justice Noah Zomer, IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi, attorney Noam Lior and commission coordinator Roie Zanzani.

Military judicial appointments committee meets (credit: TAL OZ/DEFENSE MINISTRY)

The commission also decided to make the parts of its deliberation which do not deal with candidate or personal matters not confidential.

"The committee's decision is based on Orli's professional abilities over the years and she is the right person for this sensitive and important role as well as Maya who comes with the required experience," said Gantz. "I am proud that another woman is entering the General Staff Forum, and I am sure she will not be the last. First of all, because this is a first-rate security need that improves the quality of the IDF and increases the supply of quality manpower available to it."

"Orly will be the third female maj.-gen. in the IDF, and thus for the first time the General Staff Forum will include two female maj.-gen.'s - a significant and important achievement," said Kohavi. "We must continue the upward trend that has taken place over the past five years in the number of senior female IDF officers, and we will work to increase it all the time. The IDF works to preserve these trends on a regular, permanent and reserve basis and to exhaust the enormous contribution and unique skills of women in all IDF units."