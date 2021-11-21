The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Orli Markman to be third female IDF Maj.-Gen. ever

Orli Markan is set to become the third female maj.-gen. in the IDF after she was appointed as president of the military court of appeals.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 21, 2021 21:46
(Left) Maya Goldschmidt (Right) Orli Markman (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
(Left) Maya Goldschmidt (Right) Orli Markman
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Orli Markman is set to become the third female maj.-gen. in the IDF ever after she was appointed to serve as the president of the military court of appeals by a judicial appointments committee on Sunday.
Markman will be the second female maj.-gen. in the current general staff. Yifat Tomer Yerushalmi was assigned as the Military Advocate General.
Markman has served as the vice president of the military court of appeals, after having served in a series of positions in the military courts. Markman has a master's degree from Tel Aviv University. She will replace Doron Feyles, who has served in the position for five years.
Col. Maya Goldschmidt was chosen by the committee to serve as the judge for the military court for appeals. She was appointed in 2009 as a judge in the district military court and in 2019 she was the president of the southern district and Ground Forces military court.
The appointments' committee included Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar, High Court of Justice President Esther Hayut, deputy High Court president Nil Hendel, Feyles, IDF Manpower Directorate Yaniv Asur, military appeals court justice Noah Zomer, IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi, attorney Noam Lior and commission coordinator Roie Zanzani.
Military judicial appointments committee meets (credit: TAL OZ/DEFENSE MINISTRY) Military judicial appointments committee meets (credit: TAL OZ/DEFENSE MINISTRY)
The commission also decided to make the parts of its deliberation which do not deal with candidate or personal matters not confidential.
"The committee's decision is based on Orli's professional abilities over the years and she is the right person for this sensitive and important role as well as Maya who comes with the required experience," said Gantz. "I am proud that another woman is entering the General Staff Forum, and I am sure she will not be the last. First of all, because this is a first-rate security need that improves the quality of the IDF and increases the supply of quality manpower available to it."
"Orly will be the third female maj.-gen. in the IDF, and thus for the first time the General Staff Forum will include two female maj.-gen.'s - a significant and important achievement," said Kohavi. "We must continue the upward trend that has taken place over the past five years in the number of senior female IDF officers, and we will work to increase it all the time. The IDF works to preserve these trends on a regular, permanent and reserve basis and to exhaust the enormous contribution and unique skills of women in all IDF units."


Tags IDF women IDF Women Judicial Selection Committee
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

There is only one face to the terror group Hamas - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

How Israel built the world's most accurate military machine

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Homing in on corona-era art

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

Is there a cure for the Arab sector's crime crisis?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

Why is an Israeli minister fundraising for the Palestinians? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

No matter how old you are, two shots of Pfizer vaccine don’t last – study

A healthcare worker hands over doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a doctor at Messe Wien Congress Center, which has been set up as coronavirus disease vaccination centre, in Vienna, Austria February 7, 2021.
2

New COVID variant found in France: Reason for panic or not quite yet?

COVID-19 cell
3

Asteroid the size of Burj Khalifa heading for Earth mid-December

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
4

Is Iran downplaying Iranian helicopter buzzing a US naval ship?

A US Navy helicopter continues fighting a fire on the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego, in San Diego, California, US July 13, 2020
5

Satellites, ships in crosshairs: Are Russia, China running circles around US? - analysis

A Sukhoi Su-75 "Checkmate" warplane prototype seen on display at the Dubai Airshow on Sunday.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by