Orna Hozman Bechor wins second term as Chair of Ashdod Port

For the first time since the establishment of the Ashdod Port Company, a Chair of the Board will direct the port for more than three years.

For the first time since the establishment of the Ashdod Port Company, the Chair of the Board has been appointed for more than three years and has received an additional term.

The Committee for the Examination of Appointments in the Government Companies Authority has approved the extension of the term of office for Orna Hozman Bechor as chair of the Ashdod Port Company for an additional two years.

Over the past four years, Hozman Bechor has led the port in the face of increasing competition caused by the entry of new ports . As part of the framework of its strategic plan, the board of directors, which she heads, approved an investment budget of NIS 2.4 billion.

The budget includes a massive development plan that will help the company against the competition it faces and will help it meet its business and operational goals.

Hozman Bechor has led the organization’s technological innovation, which has been expressed through its implementation of advanced technologies in collaboration with startups. Under her leadership, the company has completed two special tenders and announced selected startups that view the port of Ashdod as an amazing platform for developing their product that will change the future of the port, including a startup that has developed a ‘brain’ for containers using artificial intelligence; a startup that has developed a unique algorithm that measures the depth of the seabed, and two startups that have developed drones and autonomous vehicles. These are products that will revolutionize the day-to-day activities of the port and which bring a spirit of innovation to the port and place it at the forefront of the world of seaports.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

Hozman Bechor: “I would like to express my gratitude to the Minister of Transportation, MK Brigadier General (res.) Miri Regev and the Minister in charge of the Companies Authority, MK Dudi Amsalem, for the full trust placed in me and the company. My continued efforts as the Chair of the Board of the company’s board of directors, in my second term, is first and foremost a mark of appreciation for the Ashdod Port Company and its employees who work around the clock for the benefit of the Israeli economy. I am convinced that the main artery of the Israeli economy - the port of Ashdod - will be able to face increasing competition with the new ports and will continue to be the largest port in Israel.”