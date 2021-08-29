The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Over 1,000 MDA teen volunteers take part in summer training courses

Magen David Adom gave summer courses for teen volunteers in order to improve their training.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 29, 2021 09:33
MDA end of course exercise (photo credit: Amit Vaknin/MDA Spokesperson)
MDA end of course exercise
(photo credit: Amit Vaknin/MDA Spokesperson)
During summer vacation, Magen David Adom (MDA) gave courses for teenagers in first-aid care with the goal of improving the medical education of the teen volunteers in MDA. The volunteers were trained in dealing with multiple casualty incidents and given professional tools for teaching first-aid. These tools will be used throughout the coming year to train the next generation of volunteers.
Approximately 450 volunteers from around the country were trained to teach first-aid, and some 700 others upgraded their training so that they could help paramedics in multiple casualty incidents. 
As part of the courses, the volunteers used advanced technological learning methods such as simulations and multimedia games, using virtual reality glasses that were developed especially to improve the training of MDA's next generation of volunteers.
MDA course trainees practice with virtual reality glasses (credit: MDA SPOKESPERSON) MDA course trainees practice with virtual reality glasses (credit: MDA SPOKESPERSON)
The courses were held in capsules and adhered to the COVID-19 restrictions dictated by the Health Ministry regarding summer programs. In order to ensure the participants' health, anyone taking part had to produce a green pass or a certificate to say they recovered from COVID.
MDA end of course exercise (credit: Amit Vaknin/MDA Spokesperson) MDA end of course exercise (credit: Amit Vaknin/MDA Spokesperson)
"It's exciting to see the teen volunteers every summer, MDA's future generation taking time in order to improve and upgrade the professional tools they hold," said MDA Director-General Eli Bean. "MDA's power is in the human wealth that it's built of, and the teens are an important asset for the organization. I wish luck to the courses' graduates and a safe and healthy school year."
MDA end of course exercise (credit: Amit Vaknin/MDA Spokesperson) MDA end of course exercise (credit: Amit Vaknin/MDA Spokesperson)


Tags mda volunteering training
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

IDF pension bump leaves regular soldiers behind - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

What does Israel really want to do with Iran and Gaza?

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Terrorists and parting shots

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Benny Gantz is confused on Iran - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

The American empire is ready to end

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

$15 drug gets COVID patients off oxygen support in under week – study

Hebrew University Professor Yaakov Nahmias
2

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
3

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
4

Can what you eat save you from COVID-19?

The demand for the popular fruit is rising endlessly.
5

Russia hosts Jordan’s king, hints at UAE deal

Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends the Navy Day parade in Saint Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by