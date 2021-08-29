Over 1,000 MDA teen volunteers take part in summer training courses

During summer vacation, Magen David Adom (MDA) gave courses for teenagers in first-aid care with the goal of improving the medical education of the teen volunteers in MDA. The volunteers were trained in dealing with multiple casualty incidents and given professional tools for teaching first-aid. These tools will be used throughout the coming year to train the next generation of volunteers.

Approximately 450 volunteers from around the country were trained to teach first-aid, and some 700 others upgraded their training so that they could help paramedics in multiple casualty incidents.

As part of the courses, the volunteers used advanced technological learning methods such as simulations and multimedia games, using virtual reality glasses that were developed especially to improve the training of MDA's next generation of volunteers.

MDA course trainees practice with virtual reality glasses (credit: MDA SPOKESPERSON)

The courses were held in capsules and adhered to the COVID-19 restrictions dictated by the Health Ministry regarding summer programs. In order to ensure the participants' health, anyone taking part had to produce a green pass or a certificate to say they recovered from COVID.

MDA end of course exercise (credit: Amit Vaknin/MDA Spokesperson)

"It's exciting to see the teen volunteers every summer, MDA's future generation taking time in order to improve and upgrade the professional tools they hold," said MDA Director-General Eli Bean. " MDA 's power is in the human wealth that it's built of, and the teens are an important asset for the organization. I wish luck to the courses' graduates and a safe and healthy school year."