PA and Fatah honor Munich Massacre terrorists in anniversary posts

In a post on Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas's Facebook page on Thursday, he honored Mahmoud Yusuf Al-Najjar, Kamal Nasser, and Kamal Adwan, who were senior members of Black September.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 25, 2020 19:31
Members of Israeli sports organizations form a Guard of Honor in front of command cars bearing the bodies of victims of the Munich massacre during memorial services at Lod Airport (photo credit: GPO FLICKR/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Members of Israeli sports organizations form a Guard of Honor in front of command cars bearing the bodies of victims of the Munich massacre during memorial services at Lod Airport
(photo credit: GPO FLICKR/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
The Palestinian Authority (PA), and the PLO's largest party, Fatah, marked the anniversary Thursday of the "deaths as Martyrs" of three terrorists who participated in the planning, kidnapping and murder of 11 Israeli athletes at the 1972 Munich Olympics, according to a report released by the watchdog group Palestinian Media Watch. 
In a post on Palestinian Authority President and Fatah leader Mahmoud Abbas' Facebook page on Thursday, he honored Mahmoud Yusuf Al-Najjar, Kamal Nasser, and Kamal Adwan, who were all senior members of the PLO and Black September in the 1970s.  
The three Black September terrorist were later assassinated by the Israeli Mossad in Beirut  in April 1973 due to their involvement in the Munich Massacre.  
Tawfiq Tirawi, a Fatah Movement and Central Committee member, also commemorated Al-Najjar, Nasser and Adwan as "leaders" who “redeemed Palestine with their souls”, and understood “the value of self-sacrificing activity.”
Other terrorists involved in the Munich Massacre have also been honored by the PA and Fatah Movement in recent months, including in February, when Fatah saluted them by sharing a video that includes an infamous photo of a terroist standing masked on the balcony of the  Israeli atheletes' room in the Munich Olympic Village.
Similarly, both the PA and Fatah marked the 41st anniversary of the death of Hassan Ali Salameh, Black September’s commander of operations in Europe throughout 1970s. The official PA daily said in his honor that he "...is connected to many quality operations, such as sending explosive packages from Amsterdam to many Mossad agents in Europe," in addition to the Munich Massacre. 


Tags Fatah Palestinian Authority Munich attack 1972 incitement
