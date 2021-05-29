Palestinian Authority misrepresents terrorist as innocent boy

The Palestinian Authority and Fatah this week have falsely portrayed terrorist Zuhdi Al-Tawil as an innocent boy that was shot down by an Israeli border patrol officer, according to a report by Palestinian Media Watch.The 17-year-old Arab teenager was confirmed to have stabbed two Israelis on Monday, with video from the scene showing one of the victims sitting while the knife is still sticking out of his back. The Official PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida claimed that Al-Tawil was actually the victim of the situation. Meanwhile, Fatah has stated that stabbing attacks against Israelis in the streets "are fake and made up as a pretext that Israel uses every time to have an excuse to kill Palestinians."The Palestinian Media Watch (PMW) has reported numerous times on Fatah and the Palestinian Authority encouraging Arab youths to commit violent acts against Israelis. Another example the PMW listed in their report occurred earlier this month, when a terrorist that attacked Israeli soldiers with a knife, gun and pipe bomb in Hebron. However, the bomb exploded in the terrorist's hand as he tried to throw it. The soldiers proceeded to shoot and kill and terrorist in self-defense.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}In response, the Palestinian Authority claimed that that the assaulter had been “executed in cold blood by Israel.”