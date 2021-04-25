Palestinian factions call for escalating Jerusalem ‘intifada’

Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip on Sunday called for “escalating the uprising in Jerusalem” and the formation of a “unified leadership for popular resistance” against Israel.Hamas, meanwhile, called on the Gaza-based terror groups to remain ready to launch more rockets at Israel. The call came after the terror groups fired more than 40 rockets into Israeli territory on Friday and Saturday. “The masses of our people continue their uprising in the face of the occupier, their rebellion against its policies and their confrontation with his army and settlers in the streets and alleys of Jerusalem, the Palestinian capital, and in the West Bank,” the factions said in a statement.The factions said that demonstrations are spreading throughout the Gaza Strip “in a scene that reflects the unity of our people and homeland.”Addressing the residents of east Jerusalem, the factions said that Jerusalem “will remain the capital of Palestine, and its people will remain the pride of the Palestinians.”According to the factions, the violence in Jerusalem over the past two weeks is part of the Palestinians’ “battle against settlements and attempts to Judaize the city.”The factions urged Palestinians to lay aside their differences and work toward the establishment of “national leadership of popular resistance” to pursue the fight against Israel.
if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}"At these historical moments, we affirm the continuation of the popular uprising in Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza Strip on the road to a comprehensive intifada (uprising)," the factions added. "We call on the masses everywhere to organize activities of support for this uprising. We also call on the masses of our Arab and Islamic nation, all the forces of freedom and peace, and all free people of the world to express their rejection of the occupation and its policies, and we call on the United Nations and the international community to provide protection for our people and punish the Israeli war criminals."Hamas, meanwhile, called on the terror groups in the Gaza Strip to "keep their finger on the trigger and for the rockets to remain ready to target the [Israeli] enemy."Hamas also called for the formation of a "unified command" to coordinate and oversee activities against Israel, especially in Jerusalem.Hamas called for the continuation of the protests in Jerusalem and urged Muslim worshipers to head to the al-Aqsa Mosque or pray at IDF checkpoints at the entry to the city.Hamas urged residents of east Jerusalem to "continue the activities of night confusion in the Zionist neighborhoods and the areas near the settlements and the streets leading to them, so that the aggressors pay a dear price for their aggression."Hamas spokesperson Abdel Latif Qanou denied on Sunday that international mediation had led to a ceasefire agreement with Israel. He was responding to unconfirmed reports that Egypt and other parties had intervened last weekend to prevent an all-out military confrontation between the terror groups and Israel.Qanou said that the rockets launched towards Israel were directly linked to the clashes between Jerusalem Arabs and the police. "The resistance won't allow the occupation to launch a new aggression against the Gaza Strip," he said in a radio interview. "We want to stress that we are not aware of any international intervention to calm the situation in the Gaza Strip. What is happening in Jerusalem is an ongoing uprising by youths against the hostile policies of the occupation and the settlers. Hamas supports the youths in Jerusalem."