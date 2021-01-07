Palestinian labor limited due to corona, Israeli builders struggling

With another full lockdown beginning Thursday night, restricted travel from the Palestinian territories will leave Israel's building industry facing another period of uncertainty. "We were just informed that the country has decided to close up the Palestinian territories to daily travel for workers," Israel Builders Association Deputy Director-General Shay Pauzner said Thursday. "That means that if a worker wants to work, he will have to decide by Sunday to commit to remaining inside Israel for the remainder of the closure, and not returning to his home every night for at least two weeks." A similar measure was taken during Israel's first lockdown in March, which caused a 30% decline in the industry's workforce, he noted. Since then, Israel has tried to alleviate further employment pressures by granting more Palestinians permits that allow them to stay overnight. A survey published last week by the Bank of Israel found that, by August, the majority of Palestinian workers had stayed overnight inside Israel for at least part of the month. The survey found that about half of those workers had a place to sleep provided by their employer, and that a large majority of those reported that their conditions were good. The report anticipated that the creation of additional living arrangements for workers would help alleviate some of the loss of workforce during lockdowns. Employment in Israel is critical for the Palestinian economy. About 100,000 Palestinians work in the Israeli economy, a figure which fell by 64% in April but has since returned to pre-pandemic levels. According to the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics, about 18% of Palestinian employees living in Judea and Samaria were employed in the Israeli economy in 2019. Palestinian workers earn an average of NIS 254 per day working in Israel, more than double the average wage inside the Palestinian economy. Israel's building industry employs the majority of Palestinian workers, about 65,000. That's about 25% of the entire sector. However, coronavirus-related challenges like sickness, lockdowns, quarantines, and logistical issues have meant that between a quarter and a third of those have been unavailable at any given time, Pauzner said. "The building sector has suffered a lot from the constant work stoppages," Pauzner said. "The Palestinians are the backbone of the entire industry."
Israel already suffers from a housing shortage, and the pandemic is expected to exacerbate it even further. New housing starts declined by nearly 10% in the first nine months of 2020, with the main culprits being a lack of labor and a decline in land made available for building by the Israel Lands Authority. That will likely lead to a rise in housing prices in what is already considered the second most expensive housing market in the world. The Israel Builders Association has sent a request to the government asking it to allow Palestinian workers to get vaccinated so they can work with greater consistency. "We have been speaking with the government and the health funds about the feasibility of creating a program to vaccinate these workers, he said. However, he noted, "we know that decisions about the Palestinians are ultimately up the government and its policies, and the government shutdown has made it even harder to get anything done," Pauzner said. "We want to get them vaccinated, so we can all get back to work." Until the last few days, The Palestinian Authority had chosen not to ask Israel to provide vaccines, preferring instead to pursue other channels of distribution. However, the PA has now asked Israel for assistance procuring doses, in addition to supplies it received through the World Health Organization. Pauzner noted that the incidence of COVID-19 infections has been quite low among foreign workers in the construction industry. "The contractors have operating been very carefully. Employers are have been following the "purple ribbon" rules for coronavirus restrictions, The Palestinians, Chinese and European workers have been working in capsules, so that if an outbreak occurs, they won't lose their entire team."At this point, builders don't yet know how many workers will come to their jobs next week."In March, it was much more difficult," Pauzner said. "We had only 48-hours notice, and we had to get approvals for each person. I don't know what people are planning on the Palestinian side. We'll have to wait and see."