The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
50 Influencers Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Palestinian prisoners at large, wanted dead or alive

Security forces are working around the clock to find the six fugitives who escaped from Giboa prison Monday and prevent an outbreak of violence.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
SEPTEMBER 7, 2021 08:53
Israeli soldiers stand guard in the West Bank city of Jenin, on September 06, 2021. (photo credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)
Israeli soldiers stand guard in the West Bank city of Jenin, on September 06, 2021.
(photo credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)
The prison break by six terrorists out of the high-security Gilboa prison in northern Israel is not only an embarrassment but poses a risk of an escalation of violence as security forces comb the country in an attempt to catch them.
The way that the six prisoners escaped Gilboa prison was a scene out of The Shawshank Redemption, except this time it wasn’t Andy Dufresne, but six men who have Israeli blood on their hands.
They dug a hole under the bathroom of their cell and through a tunnel whose exit shaft was right under a guard tower.
According to reports, the guards are believed to have fallen asleep. It was that last piece of luck that allowed the men to run through a field to their getaway car and far from the prison before officers discovered that they were missing from their cells.
In the almost 24 hours since their Hollywood-style escape, the six fugitives have become heroes on the Palestinian street. Sweets were handed out across the territories and Gaza Strip when news broke of their escape, memes were also shared across social media showing how the escape proved the failure of the occupation.
Police officers and prison guards at the scene of a prison escape of six Palestinian prisoners, outside the Gilboa prison, northern Israel, September 6, 2021. Photo by Flash90 (credit: FLASH90) Police officers and prison guards at the scene of a prison escape of six Palestinian prisoners, outside the Gilboa prison, northern Israel, September 6, 2021. Photo by Flash90 (credit: FLASH90)
But, the way in which they are caught and what will happen in the meanwhile, is a massive security risk, especially during the high holidays.
The prisoners, including Zakaria Zubeidi, a leader of Fatah’s Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades, who played a key role in the Second Intifada, are all considered extremely dangerous. Israeli security officials have considered that they could carry out an attack while they are on the loose or that other Palestinians emboldened by their release could carry out attacks in an attempt to distract troops from the manhunt. Should the escapees be killed by security forces, a new wave of terror attacks may break out.
The West Bank has seen a rise in violence over the past few months and IDF troops have been reinforced and deployed throughout the West Bank to catch the fugitives but also to respond quickly should an attack take place.
The fugitives have together been responsible for the deaths of dozens of Israelis, and Israeli security forces want to prevent any more bloodshed, especially during the Jewish Holidays over the coming month.
Should the escapees decide not to carry out an attack and instead flee, there are three main locations where the prisoners, all from around the West Bank city of Jenin could run: across the border to Jordan, to Jenin, or to Gaza.
Jenin is one of the more violent cities in the West Bank and is not only Zubeidi’s hometown but one of the West Bank cities with high support for Palestinian Islamic Jihad. In Jenin, the escapees might find a number of residents ready and willing to help them hide.
In recent months Jenin has become a focal point of Palestinian resistance against security forces, with gunfights breaking out when troops enter to carry out arrest raids.
Since Operation Guardian of the Walls and the cancellation of the Palestinian Authority elections, both Hamas and Fatah have been fighting for dominance in the West Bank.  With armed struggle bringing out more support following the May fighting, armed cells are feeling more confident to engage Israeli security forces.
The PA has also been weakened in the West Bank, especially in Jenin where they have little control. The lack of authority has led to an increase in weapons, which in turn has emboldened groups like Tanzim and Palestinian Islamic Jihad to engage with Israeli security forces.
It is highly probable that should the escapees be located in Jenin a large firefight might ensue, which could even further deteriorate the situation should one of the escapees or IDF troops be killed.
But the escapees likely understand that their days would be numbered should they stay in the West Bank and could instead try to escape to Jordan. The border between Israel and Jordan is relatively easy to cross and from there, they can remain without concern of being returned to Israel.
Ahlam Tamimi, who is wanted by the United States for her role in orchestrating the deadly 2001 Sbarro pizzeria bombing in Jerusalem that killed 15 people has been living in the Hashemite Kingdom after being freed from an Israeli jail as part of a prisoner swap for Gilad Shalit.
The escapees can also attempt to flee into Gaza. Though the coastal enclave is one of the less likely options due to the blockade and security measures surrounding entry into the Strip, the men would be in the clear and would only need to worry about being caught by Israel from the sky.
All of Israel’s security services are taking part in the large-scale manhunt and over 200 checkpoints have been set up across the country. Dogs and aircraft are also being used and the Shin Bet is using its technological and human intelligence capabilities to gather intelligence.
Security forces are working around the clock to get the fugitives back behind bars. It might take a few days, if not a few weeks or months. But security officials are adamant that they will be found. Dead or alive.


Tags Fatah Palestinian Islamic Jihad israeli news palestinian prisoners
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Khan al-Ahmar is an issue for too long, time to make a choice - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

We're only halfway through Economic Arrangements, Budget laws - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Eli Kavon

Zionism and the history of Jewish survival

By ELI KAVON
Emmanuel Navon

From Saigon to Kabul: Losing battle, winning war - opinion

 By EMMANUEL NAVON
Houda Ezra Nonoo 390

Rosh Hashanah, Abraham Accords' first anniversary, and what can change

 By HOUDA NONOO
Most Read
1

Israeli experts analyze mRNA COVID vaccines long-term effects

PFIZER AND MODERNA were able to develop their mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 so quickly because the scientific community has been experimenting with mRNA for so many years for other indications.
2

COVID-19: New 'Mu variant' from Colombia could be vaccine resistant - WHO

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
3

New COVID variant detected in South Africa, most mutated variant so far

COVID-19 cell
4

Palestinians save Jewish woman attacked with stones near Hebron

Palestinian youths slinging rocks 521
5

Egypt pumps toxic gas into Gaza tunnel, three Palestinians dead - report

AN IDF SOLDIER stands next to an entrance to a cross-border attack tunnel dug from Gaza to Israel, near Kissufim last year.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by