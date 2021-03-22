The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

The COVID pandemic is not over: A safety guide for Passover

Ahead of Passover, which begins on March 27 and ends on April 3, Magen David Adom (MDA) released a series of health guidelines.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 22, 2021 20:24
An MDA chopper at the Kinneret. (photo credit: MDA)
An MDA chopper at the Kinneret.
(photo credit: MDA)
Passover this year will look more normal than last year's, but the coronavirus pandemic is still here, so in addition to all the ordinary dangers that come with the spring holiday, added measures of safety must be taken this year.
Ahead of Passover, which begins on March 27 and ends on April 3, Magen David Adom (MDA) released a series of health guidelines spanning different categories and scenarios that could occur over the holiday.

How to deal with burns

While cooking meals for the holiday, and during the chametz (foods with leavening agents that are forbidden on Passover) burning ceremony, keep all children safely away from any fire sources, as well as hot objects, such as baking trays or water kettles.
In the case of a light burn, wash the area with lukewarm water, and do not place any creams on the area.
If a burn is on a larger area, or begins to blister, contact MDA immediately, either by dialing 101, or through the app.
If the fire reaches clothing and spreads, roll the person in sand or dirt, and pour water on them. Additionally, wrap them in a wet blanket.
Remember to not pop any of the blisters.

Children

Do not leave children in a closed vehicle, even for a short amount of time.
Additionally, keep children aware of their surroundings, especially if they are in an unfamiliar location.

Choking hazards

A lot of food gets consumed over this holiday, so the chances of running into a choking emergency are higher.
Make sure to keep small foods, as well as objects, away from children, and cut the food up into small enough chunks that they won't pose a choking danger. Additionally, make sure to remove any bones from the food before serving it.
If one does begin to choke, encourage them to cough it out, and simultaneously call 101 and order an ambulance.
If they are conscious, check their mouth to see if the source of the choking is still there, and perform the Heimlich maneuver.
If they have already lost consciousness, follow the instructions of emergency services and paramedics, and begin CPR.
If the choking individual is a child, try to turn them on their stomach and tap them on the back.

Travel

When traveling over the holiday, be mindful of the rising temperatures, and make sure to carry enough water, at three liters per person, and wear appropriate clothing to protect against the sun.
Keep to the Health Ministry's social distancing guidelines, especially in places that are heavily populated.
Try to avoid travelling during extremely hot days to avoid dehydration.
Emergency services are available by dialing 101.


Tags Passover pesach Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

For the survival of our political future: Go and vote

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Rights and wrongs abound in TV’s new political satirical comedy

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Tehilla Shwartz-Altshuler

Electronic bracelet use needs to be done with data restrictions - opinion

 By TEHILLA SHWARTZ-ALTSHULER
Vivian Bercovici

Does Israel have an Anglo vote to be courted in the election?

 By VIVIAN BERCOVICI
Baruch Stein

Netanyahu may lose control after elections just like Trump did -opinion

 By BARUCH STEIN

Most Read

1

Oldest woven basket in the world found in Israel, dates back 10,000 years

The 10,500-year-old basket as found in Muraba‘at Cave.
2

New Dead Sea Scroll fragments, world's oldest basket found in desert cave

Sections of the Book of the Twelve Minor Prophets scroll discovered in the Judean Desert expedition prior to their conservation.
3

Coronavirus: Knesset okays electronic bracelet for returnees from abroad

A woman and her dog are seen on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
4

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
5

Israeli company claims oral COVID-19 vaccine on its way

Pills

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by