The COVID pandemic is not over: A safety guide for Passover

Passover this year will look more normal than last year's, but the coronavirus pandemic is still here, so in addition to all the ordinary dangers that come with the spring holiday, added measures of safety must be taken this year.Ahead of Passover, which begins on March 27 and ends on April 3, Magen David Adom (MDA) released a series of health guidelines spanning different categories and scenarios that could occur over the holiday.
How to deal with burnsWhile cooking meals for the holiday, and during the chametz (foods with leavening agents that are forbidden on Passover) burning ceremony, keep all children safely away from any fire sources, as well as hot objects, such as baking trays or water kettles. In the case of a light burn, wash the area with lukewarm water, and do not place any creams on the area. If a burn is on a larger area, or begins to blister, contact MDA immediately, either by dialing 101, or through the app. If the fire reaches clothing and spreads, roll the person in sand or dirt, and pour water on them. Additionally, wrap them in a wet blanket. Remember to not pop any of the blisters.
ChildrenDo not leave children in a closed vehicle, even for a short amount of time. Additionally, keep children aware of their surroundings, especially if they are in an unfamiliar location.
Choking hazardsA lot of food gets consumed over this holiday, so the chances of running into a choking emergency are higher.
Make sure to keep small foods, as well as objects, away from children, and cut the food up into small enough chunks that they won't pose a choking danger. Additionally, make sure to remove any bones from the food before serving it. If one does begin to choke, encourage them to cough it out, and simultaneously call 101 and order an ambulance. If they are conscious, check their mouth to see if the source of the choking is still there, and perform the Heimlich maneuver. If they have already lost consciousness, follow the instructions of emergency services and paramedics, and begin CPR. If the choking individual is a child, try to turn them on their stomach and tap them on the back.