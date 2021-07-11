Parents of two Israeli toddlers apprehended for abuse

An Ashdod woman, said to be around 20-years-old, was arrested by Israel Police for assaulting her 11-month-old baby, Israeli media reported on Sunday.

This is after the baby's father was arrested a day prior for the same crime, according to Israeli media.

The baby has been hospitalized in Samson Assuta Ashdod Hospital and is suffering from a skull fracture.

In addition, Israel Police have arrested the father of a nine-month-old baby on Sunday, after she was hospitalized for consuming hashish

The Segev Shalom resident, said to be around 30-year-old, was detained by police and investigated.

During investigation, the suspicion arose that a hashish "finger" mysteriously made its way to his daughter's bed.

The father will appear in front of the Beersheba District Court on Sunday.