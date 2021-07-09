Man arrested for dripping cannabis into his baby's feeding tube

A man was arrested on Thursday evening for allegedly dripping drops of a substance suspected of being cannabis oil into his two-month-old baby's feeding tube in Sheba Medical Center.
The same man reportedly kidnapped the same then 8-day-old premature baby from the Sourasky Medical Center NICU in Tel Aviv around two months ago. He was caught with the baby in the basket of his bicycle, having cycled 10 kilometers with the infant until he got to Sheba Medical Center. Sources at Sheba said they were surprised that the baby was still alive when the man arrived.
A spokesperson for the hospital stated that they are "continuing to dedicatedly treat the baby who came to [them] two months ago and are fully cooperating with the police."Upon receiving the report, the police immediately arrested the man and are expected to ask the court to lengthen his arrest when they are finished interrogating him.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}The mother is at home with her five children and a social worker has reportedly been involved in the case.