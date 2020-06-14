Pedal door-opener answers coronavirus health requirements



Assa Abloy is currently introducing a new door entry product that meets the new coronavirus hygiene requirements: a pedal that automatically opens doors without human contact.

The move comes in the wake of the fact that door handles are one of the busiest and most exposed areas to germs, and the Health Ministry has recommended that doors not be opened with bare hands and that door handles be frequently disinfected.

Pushing the pedal pulls the handle down and allows the door to be opened without any hand contact.



The installation is very simple and easy, with no drilling required. The product can be installed almost anywhere and on any existing door.



The product is easy to clean and suitable for office entrances and exits, commercial buildings, public facilities (toilets) and home doors.

One package includes two pedals, one for the outside and inside of the door. Price is NIS 499.

