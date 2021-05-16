PIJ premiers missile named for Soleimani used in fighting - watch

Battle of the Sword of Jerusalem, is what the coalition of terrorist organizations in Gaza call the operation in opposition to the IDFs Guardians of the Walls. The video shows scenes that exposed for the first time the Al-Qassem rocket, which was entered in service during the Battle of the Sword of Jerusalem,Battle of the Sword of Jerusalem, is what the coalition of terrorist organizations in Gaza call the operation in opposition to the IDFs Guardians of the Walls.

In the week since the barrages of rockets coming from Gaza, Hamas premiered a number of new rockets in its attacks.

On its attack on Jerusalem , Hamas used a new rocket called A-120, named for Hamas' Rafah Brigade commander Ra'ed Al-Attar, who was killed by the IDF during the 2014 Gaza War.

His command was viewed as important due to Rafah’s proximity to the border with Egypt and being the home to smuggling tunnels into Gaza.

Israel has claimed that it was Attar who was responsible for the murder and abduction of IDF Lt. Hadar Goldin during Operation Protective Edge in 2014.

Its name testifies to its range – 120 kilometers. It was first seen in footage shared by Hamas.

Seven A-120s were fired towards Jerusalem last Monday, one of which hit a home in a nearby suburb. No injuries were reported.

In 2014, Hamas touted its R-160, a locally-made long-range rocket. The R referred a former top Hamas commander, Abdel-Aziz Rantisi, who was killed in 2004.

Israeli intelligence estimates that Hamas has dozens of rockets – including the R-160, the M-302D and the M302-B - with a range of 100-160 kilometers, which can reach most of the country, as far north as Haifa.

Hamas may also have hundreds of rockets with a range of 70-80 kilometers, whose range could hit Tel Aviv and its surrounding cities, Ben-Gurion Airport and Jerusalem.

These include the J-80, the M-75, the Fajr-5 and a second-generation M-75.

Israeli intelligence further stipulates that Hamas has an arsenal of 5,000 to 6,000 rockets that can strike anywhere between the Gaza border communities and 40-55 kilometers away.

Yonah Jeremy Bob and Tzvi Joffre contributed to this report.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) premiered on Sunday a new rocket that has been launched against Israeli towns named for Qasem Soleimani, the former-IRGC Quds Force major-general, N12 reported.