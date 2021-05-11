The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

What do Hamas and PIJ have in their rocket arsenals? - analysis

Most of the rockets in the Gaza groups’ arsenals have been around since Operation Protective Edge in 2014, but some first came to light in 2019.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
MAY 11, 2021 16:11
Hamas's A-120 rockets (photo credit: IZZADIN AL-QASSAM BRIGADES)
Hamas's A-120 rockets
(photo credit: IZZADIN AL-QASSAM BRIGADES)
 As Israel and Gaza take off the kid gloves and escalate to an uncertain outcome, what might the Jewish state have to contend with in Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s rocket arsenals?
Once upon a time, the Palestinian groups had to receive rockets and materials directly from Iran or other foreign allies smuggled in by sea or across the Sinai-Gaza border. However, for some years now, both groups used years of experience with Iranian and other rockets to develop their own versions.
Most of the rockets in the Gaza groups’ arsenals have been around since Operation Protective Edge in 2014, but some first came to light in 2019 and other shorter-range rockets have been around since 2001.
Israeli intelligence estimates – based on pieces of rockets previously fired at Israel or rockets captured by the IDF at sea on their way to Gaza – are that Hamas has dozens of rockets with a range of between 100-160 km., which can cover most of the country even up to Haifa and further north.
These rockets would include the R-160, the M-302D and the M302-B.
PIJ may also have a very small number of Buraq 100 rockets, which have a range of more than 100 km.
Hamas may also have hundreds of rockets with a range of around 70-80 km., which would include being able to hit probably Israel’s three most critical spots: Tel Aviv and the cities within its corridor, Ben-Gurion Airport and Jerusalem. These would include the J-80, M-75, Fajr 5 and a second-generation M-75.
PIJ may have a much smaller number of Buraq 70 rockets, which have a similar range.
The next level down for Hamas is the Fajr 3 and the Sejjil 55 which have a range to reach large cities on the coast and in the center like Rishon Lezion, Rehovot and Beit Shemesh.
Below this point, Hamas and PIJ’s volume of rockets shoots upward.
Israeli intelligence assesses that most of Hamas’ arsenal of 5,000 to 6,000 rockets can strike somewhere between the Gaza border communities and 40-55 km. away.
At around 40 km., different versions of the Grad rocket can reach Beersheba and Ashdod in the South.
PIJ’s Badr-3 has a similar range.
At around 10 km., different versions of the Qassam rocket can reach Ashkelon and the entire Gaza corridor.
Hamas also has a wide range of thousands of mortars that can reach only Israeli villages along the Gaza border.
The disparity in Hamas’ large volume of short range rockets versus its small number of long range rockets is why reports of large volumes of rockets still tend to focus on Ashdod, Ashkelon and the Gaza corridor whereas reports of rockets fired at farther away places like Jerusalem or Tel Aviv, from 2014 until the current crisis, tend to be about a very small volume of rockets.
Although Hamas is believed to have far more long-range rockets than PIJ, the Iranian proxy is estimated to have as many as 8,000 short-range rockets, meaning it has more firepower to bring to bear than even Hamas against the close by Gaza corridor.
Hamas is also estimated to have a fighting force of close to 40,000 men, whereas PIJ’s fighting force is believed to be around 9,000 men and an additional 6,000 fighters.
Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.


Tags Gaza Hamas Palestinian Islamic Jihad rockets Israeli Palestinian Conflict
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Ethiopian aliyah to Israel: Commemoration, discrimination - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

When did a left-wing government become a danger? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
MK Sharren Haskel (Likud)

HRW exploits human tragedy to further its political agenda - opinion

 By SHARREN HASKEL

Seeing the news in Israel from the outside - opinion

 By DAVID BRINN
Jenny Aharon New

Why Human Rights Watch's apartheid accusation is incorrect - opinion

 By JENNY AHARON

Most Read

1

Egyptian archaeologists unearth rare tombs dated back to before Pharaohs

A human skeleton from a tomb is pictured at the Nile Delta, in this image released on April 27, 2021 by an archaeological mission operating in the archaeological area of Dakahlia Governorate via Egypt's Ministry of Antiquities, in Mansoura, Cairo
2

Temple Mount violence: Netanyahu says Israel protects right to worship

Border Police officers clash with worshipers at the Temple Mount, Friday, May 7, 2021.
3

Chinese rocket Long March 5B crashes near Maldives

Long March-5B Y2 rocket, carrying the core module of China's space station Tianhe, takes off from Wenchang
4

Massive fire breaks out near Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant - Watch

Fire at shipyard in Bushehr, Iran, July 15, 2020
5

Who won? WATCH dance-off between Israeli and Egyptian soldiers on border

ONE OF many identical Egyptian border outposts positioned at regular intervals along the fence.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by