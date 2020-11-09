PMO presents plan to reduce violence in Arab sector

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attended a special hearing on Monday of the Committee on Eradicating Crime in Arab Society, at which a plan for tackling the challenge was unveiled. However, several Arab MKs said that the long-anticipated plan fell short of real change. The proposed five-year plan, which would run from 2021 to 2025, was presented by the deputy director-general of the Prime Minister's Office Oren Cohen and centers on four key elements that are meant to fight serious crime, increase enforcement and economic activities in the Arab sector. crime and violence in Arab society. Peretz brought together the directors-general of several ministries and agencies to tackle the issue. Ultimately, they presented the prime minister with the plan that was unveiled on Monday, which is meant to both put in place measures to eradicate serious crime but also to address the root causes that feed it, such as gaps in education and employment in the Arab sector.This could include building more police stations, recruiting more Arab police officers, using technological means to find and track criminals and implementing new legal measures to strengthen enforcement against weapons offenses. It would also involve stepping up collaboration between police and the local authorities.“Every child in every Arab, Druze, Christian, Bedouin or Circassian town - all citizens of this country - all deserve the same basic services. This requires closing the gap,” Netanyahu said at the meeting. The event came after the country saw a deep spike in violent crime in the Arab sector in recent years. The “2018 Personal Security Index: Violence, Crime and Policing in Arab Towns” report by Abraham Initiatives, the Samuel Neaman Institute and the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology found that 61% of all murder and manslaughter victims in Israel in 2018 were Arab citizens, despite Arabs constituting only 20% of Israeli citizens.So far in 2020, 77 Arab Israelis have been murdered, including 14 women. Some 61 of the cases were shootings. In November 2019, Netanyahu instructed acting director-general of the PMO’s office Ronen Peretz to head a team of directors to deal with the effects of
The Abraham Initiatives NGO was strategically involved in the research and preparation of the plan. Amnon Be'eri-Sulitzeanu, co-CEO of the organization, told The Jerusalem Post that after a whole year of waiting for this plan many more Arab citizens were murdered by acts of violence. But they said that bringing the plan to the table on Monday was "an important step in the right direction."But he said that "we will no longer be satisfied with plans and talks. The implementation of a plan and the budget for it should have started a long time ago."At the beginning of the year, hundreds of thousands of Arab citizens took the streets in protest of the violence they were experiencing in their cities and towns, which brought the issue to the forefront of public and political discourse. But soon after, the coronavirus pandemic struck Israel and removed it from the forefront of the national agenda. "Arab society in Israel has never faced a social disaster of this magnitude," Aman Center chairman Sheikh Kamal Ryan, who lost his son in a violent incident, told the Post in February. "Only widespread mobilization and pressure from all of us on the government will force anyone who takes Arab society seriously to begin to deal with the violence."Abraham Initiatives is a Jewish-Arab NGO, that promotes integration and equality between Jewish and Arab citizens of Israel. The Aman Center is an Arab organization that is working on various fronts to combat violence and crime.On Monday, the Abraham Initiatives called on the prime minister to bring it to a vote in the government immediately and to budget it properly. Arab MKs reacted to the plan with a combination of cautious optimism and complaints that the plan failed to address several of the core issues behind the violence. Joint List MK Sundus Saleh, a member of the special committee, said that the plan had merit in its goals of increasing police presence and police stations in Arab localities and recruiting Arab police officers. But she said that increasing police presence until now has not proven effective at eradicating crime. "The Arab public is hungry to put an end to the crime epidemic and … Netanyahu's empty promises," tweeted MK Ayman Odeh. "We will not flatter the Prime Minister who incites against us or the acting commissioner, who claims that our culture is violent."MK Jaber Asakla added that in order for the plan to work it must address several basic needs in Arab society, including personal security, jobs and education and a vision for a brighter future. He said the plan falls short."The proposed plan does not meet these needs, and only offers changes on the surface," he said. Tobias Siegal contributed to this report.