Police allows participation of 300 hassidim in illegal funeral -report

The report indicated that the hassidim weren't wearing masks and did not keep the required distance from each other according to the Health Ministry's guidelines.

Police officers who were nearby reportedly admitted that the event was coordinated in advance and approved, Ynet reported. "It's fine, they're in capsules," a police officer reportedly said.

But it seems like no actual separation was kept between the hundreds of participants, both old and young, who all boarded buses together on their way to the cemetery.

The funeral reportedly began in Mea Shearim in Jerusalem, with eulogies being broadcast, followed by a mass march towards Shivtei Yisrael Street, where buses were waiting.

According to Ynet, police presence in Mea Shearim, where the hassidim gathered was scarce throughout the night.

A police vehicle that arrived to the scene, reportedly drove away shortly after, and a nearby Border Police vehicle ignored the illegal gathering and the fact that no effort was made to comply with the Health Ministry's guidelines.

Police in Jerusalem have admitted to allowing roughly 300 members of the Bohush Hassidic sect to make their way to the Jewish cemetery on Mount Olives to pay respects to a yeshiva head who passed away, in violation of coronavirus restrictions, Ynet reported.