Police arrest 22-year-old under suspicion of stabbing his grandfather

A 22-year-old man was arrested in Rosh Ha'ayin on Friday under suspicion of stabbing his 73-year-old grandfather, according to a police report.

Upon arrival at the scene paramedics said they saw "a man in his seventies lying unconscious on the ground."

The man was brought to Beilinson Medical Center in Petah Tikva in serious condition with multiple injuries to his body. police investigation was opened into the incident which included looking into the mental stability of the young man as he allegedly stabbed his grandfather after being told off for touching a cat, Ynet reported. The suspect is known among welfare authorities as his parents passed away when he was young leading him to grow up with his grandparents. The police said that they arrested the 22-year-old after an initial report indicated him as the suspect.

"We provided him with life-saving medical treatment which included stopping the bleeding, putting him under anesthesia, resuscitation and providing medication. We urgently brought him to the hospital where his condition was defined as severe. There he was intubated," they said in a statement.

