Police arrest Dimitri Tzignok, suspected of murdering Anastasia Klein

Police in Ramat Gan on Monday arrested Dimitri Tzignok over the death of ex-girlfriend Anastasia Klein after he went missing after violating his house arrest on Sunday. According to reports in Israel media, he arrived at a police station in Ramat Gan and turned himself in to the authorities. Tzignok is suspected of violently attacking Klein earlier in September; she passed away at the age of 52 on Saturday night at Sourasky Medical Center in Tel Aviv after succumbing to her injuries, which police suspect were inflicted by Tzignok. The suspect reportedly violated his house arrest for the second time on Sunday, as police forces announced a wide scale search in an attempt to apprehend him.Two weeks ago, Tzignok allegedly violated his house arrest and was spotted at Sourasky Medical Center dressed up as a prison guard. At the time, police suspected that Tzignok had come to "finish the job" of killing Klein, but didn't have the evidence to support the theory.The State Attorney's Office issued a request to perform an autopsy on Klein's body, in order to determine whether she died as a result of a blunt force trauma caused by hitting the edge of a table, as Tzignok has claimed, or from being stabbed by him, as police suspect is the case.Klein, a Ukrainian national, reported on September 5 that Tzignok had attacked her and tried to rape her. However, afraid to seek medical attention due to her lack of legal status in the country, she waited a week before seeking treatment. This delay reportedly worsened her condition. Tzignok was initially arrested after Klein's friends contacted the police on September 12, but was later released to house arrest after complaints were withdrawn. Police attempted to arrest him again after he was identified at the hospital. However, he evaded security and returned home, initially denying that he'd been at the hospital. He was later released on house arrest, which he violated again on Sunday.