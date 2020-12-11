Police arrest man suspected of dog abuse in northern Israel

Israeli Border Police arrested a man who is suspected of abusing dogs and illegally hunting porcupines in northern Israel Thursday night, according to a police spokesperson.Police pulled over a car aroused their suspicion in Israel's north, and heard barking coming from the trunk while examining the vehicle. Upon closer examination, the police found three dogs tied with ropes and locked in small cages in the trunk. The dogs appeared to be neglected and injured, according to the police.Police also found porcupine quills and hunting tools in the vehicle, leading them to suspect the man of keeping the dogs in order to illegally hunt porcupines.
