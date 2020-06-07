Police arrest suspect 14 years after murdering woman

Israel Police arrested 54-year-old Oleg Dulia from Ashdod, possibly bringing an end to a 14-year-old murder case. He is suspected of murdering 68-year-old Clara Rabin at her home in Ashdod in 2006.On August 23, 2006, the police received a call from Rabin's sons, who found their mother in her house, seemingly after suffering several blows to the body. Furthermore, the house was a mess as objects were thrown all over the place.Investigators who arrived at the scene also noted that the scene indicates of a possible murder case, as Rabin was murdered when a burglar broke into her apartment and possibly killed her to prevent her from calling for help.Despite the case being marked as a murder case, no suspects have been arrested.Only in April 2020 did investigators manage to get back on the case and find a lead. Using modern technological tools to investigate evidence from the murder scene, the results led to Dulia, who was arrested by the police last month."Murder cases are always on investigators' desks and the best resources available in the organization are invested in them," the police noted. "Technological developments that the Israeli police have introduced in recent years through mutual cooperation with law enforcement agencies in Israel and abroad, help investigators advance murder cases in order to reach every suspect and bring him to justice for his grave actions."