Police arrest three young men suspected of stealing expensive monkey

Police opened an investigation earlier this week after receiving a disappearance report for a expensive monkey, apparently worth thousands of shekels, from a zoo in Kiryat Motzkin.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
JULY 21, 2020 19:10
The monkey that was stolen from the Kiryat Motzkin zoo (photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
The monkey that was stolen from the Kiryat Motzkin zoo
(photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Police arrested on Tuesday three Kiryat Ata residents who are suspected of stealing a monkey worth thousands of shekels from the Kiryat Motzkin zoo.
Police opened an investigation earlier this week after receiving a disappearance report about the expensive monkey from a zoo in Kiryat Motzkin. Because of its high value, detectives immediately looked into the possibility of the monkey being stolen.
After exploring several leads and using various technological means, detectives from the Zvulun police station, located near Haifa in northern Israel, arrested three residents of Kiryat Ata in their 20s, who detectives suspect stole the monkey for the purpose of later selling it.
The monkey was recovered by police in good condition and was returned to the zoo.
The three suspects are currently awaiting trial.


