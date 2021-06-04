Police authorize another Jerusalem flag march pass through Damascus gate

Nearly a month after Jerusalem Day festivities were interrupted by a barrage of rockets towards Jerusalem, Police have once again authorized a 'flag march' in the Old City, scheduled for this coming Thursday, Israeli media reported.

The march is scheduled to pass through the Old City's Damascus Gate, near the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah.

The previous march's route had been diverted away from the Damascus Gate by police only a short time before it began, due to escalating tensions in the nearby Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of east Jerusalem and the Temple Mount.

Despite the change in route, tensions continued to rise as police clashed with protesters at the Temple Mount and Hamas fired rockets toward Jerusalem for the first time ever, a moved which marked the beginning of operation Guardian of the Walls.

Earlier tensions had begun in east Jerusalem prior to the Jerusalem Day Flag March, as 28 Palestinian families in Sheikh Jarrah await a High Court ruling on whether Israel Police plans to evict them by force from homes they've lived in since being relocated there by Jordanian authorities in the 1950s.

In addition, Border Police had seen intense clashes with worshippers and rioters at the al-Aqsa Mosque, during which Police were filmed using stun grenades inside the mosque to clear protesters who had loaded rocks inside the mosque and embedded themselves among the worshippers.

The High Court has given Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit until June 8 to submit his opinion on Sheikh Jarrah.