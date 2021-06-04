The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Police authorize another Jerusalem flag march pass through Damascus gate

The march is scheduled to pass through the Old City's Damascus Gate, near the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 4, 2021 22:21
Israelis take cover as a siren sounds warning of incoming rockets from the Gaza Strip, during Jerusalem day, in Jerusalem, May 10, 2021. (photo credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)
Israelis take cover as a siren sounds warning of incoming rockets from the Gaza Strip, during Jerusalem day, in Jerusalem, May 10, 2021.
(photo credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)
Nearly a month after Jerusalem Day festivities were interrupted by a barrage of rockets towards Jerusalem, Police have once again authorized a 'flag march' in the Old City, scheduled for this coming Thursday, Israeli media reported. 
The march is scheduled to pass through the Old City's Damascus Gate, near the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah. 
The previous march's route had been diverted away from the Damascus Gate by police only a short time before it began, due to escalating tensions in the nearby Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of east Jerusalem and the Temple Mount.
Despite the change in route, tensions continued to rise as police clashed with protesters at the Temple Mount and Hamas fired rockets toward Jerusalem for the first time ever, a moved which marked the beginning of operation Guardian of the Walls.
Earlier tensions had begun in east Jerusalem prior to the Jerusalem Day Flag March, as 28 Palestinian families in Sheikh Jarrah await a High Court ruling on whether Israel Police plans to evict them by force from homes they've lived in since being relocated there by Jordanian authorities in the 1950s.
In addition, Border Police had seen intense clashes with worshippers and rioters at the al-Aqsa Mosque, during which Police were filmed using stun grenades inside the mosque to clear protesters who had loaded rocks inside the mosque and embedded themselves among the worshippers.

The High Court has given Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit until June 8 to submit his opinion on Sheikh Jarrah.



Tags Jerusalem Temple Mount old city jerusalem al-aqsa Damascus gate Sheikh Jarrah Israeli flag Operation Guardian of the Walls
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Fight for legitimacy in the battle of Israeli-Palestinian narrative

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

The Bennett-Lapid coalition is a historic opportunity for Israel

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Chutzpah Prize contenders

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Olmert to 'Post': Bennett-Lapid coalition is end of PM Netanyahu

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

A message for President-elect Isaac Herzog - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lapid tells Rivlin: I have succeeded in forming coalition with Bennett

Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid and Mansour Abbas are seen signing a coalition deal.
2

10 serious COVID patients given Israeli drug, leave hospital in one day

A laboratory image shows a healthy lung, a sick lung and lung treated with MesenCure.
3

Bennett to announce forming gov't coalition with Lapid

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chats with Naftali Bennett in the Knesset
4

Isaac Herzog elected 11th President of the State of Israel by wide margin

President-elect Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
5

Study identifies antibody from common cold infection that reacts to COVID

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by