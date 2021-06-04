The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Police, Shin Bet end operation to arrest people involved in rioting

ome 532 people have been arrested since the beginning of Operation "Law and Order".

By ALON HACHMON/MAARIV ONLINE  
JUNE 4, 2021 02:54
Israeli police seen on the streets of the central Israeli city of Lod, where last night synagogues and cars were torched as well as shops damaged, by Arab residents rioted in the city, and ongoing this evening. May 12, 2021. (photo credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)
Israeli police seen on the streets of the central Israeli city of Lod, where last night synagogues and cars were torched as well as shops damaged, by Arab residents rioted in the city, and ongoing this evening. May 12, 2021.
(photo credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)
Israel police and the Shin Bet ended operation "Law and Order"  that saw thousands arrested due to their alleged involvement  in rioting and violence throughout Israel, following an announcement made by Police Commissioner Yaakov (Kobi) Shabtai on Thursday.
The operation was conducted in all police districts in Israel, and particularly in mixed Arab-Jewish cities. which saw a major spike in violence. Despite the announcement, police have not been able thus far to make arrests in the murder of Lod resident Yigal Yehoshua, who was killed in a apparent lynch during a riot in the mixed city.
Some 532 people have been arrested since the beginning of Operation "Law and Order", which came after the arrest of over 1,600 people at the peak of the rioting and violence in mid-May. According to police sources, it was reported that most of the detainees were from the Arab-Israeli community. 
Among those arrested by the police and Shin Bet, 468 were adults and 64 minors, while 184 indictments have been filed by police in 805 different incidences. Over 1,000 illegal weapons were seized, including 117 improvised pistols, grenades, explosive devices and more during the operation. 
The police and Shin Bet also highlighted the effectiveness of dispersion tactics used against rioters, with Police Chief Superintendent Avi Bitton saying that "We have implemented innovative means to disperse demonstrations that we have introduced recently and they have proven their effectiveness." 
New weapons used by security forces noted by police include a gun that shoots tear gas bullets in order to avoid casualties. 


Tags Shin Bet police riot
