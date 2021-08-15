Police work with local leaders to vaccinate east Jerusalem residents

Israel Police worked with the Sur Baher neighborhood council and volunteers from the community to set up a coronavirus vaccination point in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Sur Baher on Saturday.

Hundreds of residents throughout Jerusalem came to the site to get vaccinated.

Israel Police is a police force for everyone and its actions are aimed at providing personal security and for the public peace and the health of every citizen in the country," said the Israeli Police in a statement.

Some 43% of Jerusalem was vaccinated as of Saturday night. The vaccination rate among Arab-Israelis remains relatively low, with just about 53% of the Arab-Israeli population vaccinated. Among Arab youth, the rate is even lower, estimated at just about 20%, according to Walla! news.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}