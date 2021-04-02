COVID in Israel: Police help vaccinate hundreds in east Jerusalem

Israel Police are working to increase awareness about the vaccine among east Jerusalem residents, with hundreds of residents of the Sur Baher and Abu Tor neighborhoods getting vaccinated on Wednesday and Thursday.

The vaccination campaign was conducted in coordination with the IDF's Home Front Command, medical professionals from the Novolog company and community administrators.

Overall, 572 residents were vaccinated in the two-day campaign.

As of Thursday evening, 5,252,175 Israelis had been vaccinated with at least the first dose of the vaccine against the novel coronavirus , with 4,803,665 having received the second dose as well.

