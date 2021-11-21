Israel's politicians react to Old City shooting: 'A hideous murder'

Israeli politicians across the political spectrum responded to the fatal Old City terror attack that killed one and wounded four on Sunday morning.

“There was a very swift action of our forces, the two policemen who were at the scene and who very quickly neutralized the terrorist. However, this is the second recent terrorist attack in Jerusalem. I instructed the security forces to prepare accordingly and show vigilance out of concern of additional attacks. We need to increase caution and prevent further attacks,” he said. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who asked to pray for those who were wounded in the attack, said that he had received an update from the Public Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev and Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai and that security forces have to increase their alertness in order to thwart further attacks.“There was a very swift action of our forces, the two policemen who were at the scene and who very quickly neutralized the terrorist. However, this is the second recent terrorist attack in Jerusalem. I instructed the security forces to prepare accordingly and show vigilance out of concern of additional attacks. We need to increase caution and prevent further attacks,” he said.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz said that he wanted to commend the forces “who acted quickly and resolutely and thwarted a much more severe attack.”

Sending his condolences to the family of the man who was killed and his best wishes to the wounded, he said that Israel “will continue to fight terrorism everywhere it raises its head.”

"There was a difficult incident this morning that was dealt with quickly and professionally by the men and women of the Israel Police," Bar Lev said. The terrorist is affiliated with Hamas' political wing who regularly prayed in the Old City, and whose wife escaped abroad three days ago. He used a standardized weapon that is uncommon in Israel," he said. Bar Lev who arrived at the scene of the attack said that the attacker, Fadi Abu Shkhaydam, a 42-year-old teacher from the Shuafat camp in east Jerusalem and a known Hamas member, came to pray at the al-Aqsa mosque on a daily basis and that on Sunday he arrived with a Beretta M12 and started shooting."There was a difficult incident this morning that was dealt with quickly and professionally by the men and women of the Israel Police," Bar Lev said. The terrorist is affiliated with Hamas' political wing who regularly prayed in the Old City, and whose wife escaped abroad three days ago. He used a standardized weapon that is uncommon in Israel," he said.



صورة تظهر الشهيد فادي أبو شخيدم لحظة تنفيذ عملية إطلاق النار في القدس وقتله جندي إسرائيلي وإصابة 3 آخرين pic.twitter.com/1soUr4ZUd6 November 21, 2021

"I send condolences from the depths of my heart to the family of the man who was murdered, and pray with you for the recovery of the people injured in the difficult attack in Jerusalem," opposition head MK Benjamin Netanyahu wrote on Twitter. "Hamas, who is behind the attack, must pay a heavy price for this criminal murder in the heart of our capital," he wrote.

"Whoever kills and wounds civilians in the heart of Jerusalem is a hideous murderer, not a shahid or a hero," wrote Ibtisam Mara'ana -Menuhin of Labor, who was blasted during the recent election campaign for not honoring the Memorial Day siren. "I send condolences to the family of the person who was killed and wish a full recovery for the injured, and hope for better days," she wrote.

Right-wing politicians denounced the attack.

"Just a year ago the Supreme Court rejected my appeal to place magnetometers 50 meters from the entrance to the Temple Mount," wrote Religious Zionist MK Itamar Ben Gvir. "If they would have done so the results would not have been so severe," he wrote.

Ben Gvir also blamed the government for the attack, arguing that Israel's enemies can sense the government's weakness and are taking advantage of it.

Others pointed out what they saw as the government's capitulation to Mansour Abbas as a factor that led to terror. "The voice is the voice of Abbas, and the hands are the hands of Hamas," Religious Zionist head Mk Betzalel Smotrich wrote on Twitter, referencing the biblical story of Jacob and Esau.

Religious Zionist party CEO Yehuda Vald called on Knesset speaker Mickey Levy to cancel a conference scheduled in the Knesset tomorrow on settler violence towards Palestinians in the West Bank.

"While Jewish blood is spilled like water on the streets of the Old City near the remains of our Holy Temple, a conference is scheduled tomorrow led by the radical Left in the government that will deal with settler violence," he wrote.

"One cannot isolate the environment in the Knesset, the fact that there are terror supporters in the government, that billions are being transferred to the Islamic Movement and leftist factions are reviving Arab nationalist sentiment - from the terror running rampant on the streets," he added.

"These moments are the appropriate time to unify the nationalist camp and Am Yisrael and not create divisions and incitement on behalf of terror supporters and extreme elements," he wrote.

MK Mossi Raz (Meretz) wrote in response:

"I mourn the death of the man killed this morning in the Old City in the criminal terrorist attack, and send my best wishes for a speedy and complete recovery to the wounded," he wrote.

"Terrorist shootings and killings do not justify settler violence against residents. In order to ensure a stable and sustainable future in the region, we must not only fight violence from without but also directly address and eradicate the violence that emerges from Jewish-Israeli society," he wrote.