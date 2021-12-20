The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Coalition calls to probe Netanyahu for ‘smearing Israel’s reputation'

Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu posted a video in English to social media in which he denounced coalition legislation as anti-democratic.

By JEREMY SHARON
Published: DECEMBER 20, 2021 16:28
Opposition head Benjamin Netanyahu at the Knesset, November 8, 2021. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Opposition head Benjamin Netanyahu at the Knesset, November 8, 2021.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Several coalition faction chairs have signed a letter calling on Knesset Speaker MK Miki Levy to hold a hearing in the Knesset plenum against opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu for a video he posted to social media in which Netanyahu denounced coalition legislation as anti-democratic.
The letter, initiated by Yesh Atid faction chair MK Boaz Toporovsky, alleged that Netanyahu was smearing Israel’s reputation and was acting like the hostile international NGOs which routinely condemn the Jewish state.
Representatives of most coalition parties, other than Ra’am and Blue and White signed the letter – although Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz expressed criticism of Netanyahu’s video on Monday.
The Likud said in response that it was the government which was smearing Israel’s reputation by legislating “laws in the style of Syria and Iran,” in reference to a bill designed to create term limits for prime ministers and a bill to prevent an MK on trial from forming a coalition.
A Likud source said Netanyahu spoke in English “since this is about a global struggle for Western democracy.”
OPPOSITION LEADER Benjamin Netanyahu addresses a Likud faction meeting in the Knesset last week. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90) OPPOSITION LEADER Benjamin Netanyahu addresses a Likud faction meeting in the Knesset last week. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
In his video posted on Twitter last week, Netanyahu said these bills, which have not been passed, were designed to stop him running in elections “and deprive millions of Israelis of their choice for leadership.”
Netanyahu also attacked a coalition bill which will allow a judge to order the removal of social media content containing incitement to violence or could cause injury to mental health, and a bill expanding warrantless police searches.
“This is not even a slippery slope, this is a chasm, it’s the grand canyon, where the fundamental rights of democracy are just buried, down the stream they flow and disappear,” intoned Netanyahu.
Wrote the coalition faction leaders to Levi: “The activity of the opposition leader on social media constitutes a platform for disseminating slander against Israel around the world and gives additional material to those trying to harm us, our stability, and our resilience.”
They added that Netanyahu’s decision to speak in English in the video instead of Hebrew did extra damage to Israel since it demonstrated that his audience was the international community and not Israelis.
“Netanyahu, who during all his years in power fought fiercely against different organizations seeking to harm Israel, has now joined them and become one of those who spread incitement against us,” they added, accusing the opposition leader of doing so “out of narrow, personal political interest.”
Said the Likud party in response: “The ones smearing Israel are the coalition of [Prime Minister Naftali] Bennett and [Justice Minister] Gideon Sa’ar which are legislating Iranian and Syrian style laws in Israel. First, they advance laws to silence people, and now they seek to silence those who criticize those laws.”
Senior Likud MK Miri Regev responded fiercely to the attack on Netanyahu, accusing the coalition of hypocrisy.
“When [Meretz MK] Mossi Raz asked European parliamentarians to condemn the State of Israel, that’s ok,” said Regev, in reference to Raz’s efforts to sign up hundreds of European MPs and members of the European parliament to a letter condemning Israeli policy in east Jerusalem, as reported by The Jerusalem Post.
“When [Health Minister and Meretz leader] Nitzan Horowitz calls for IDF soldiers to be investigated in the Hague that’s ok,” she continued.
“Where will we get to with this obsession with Benjamin Netanyahu?”
Gantz said in response on Monday that the government “would not accept lectures on morality whose modus operandi is anti-democratic,” and that Netanyahu’s claims against the legislation he pointed to “does not represent the legislative reality and is likely to be a tool for our enemies to do great damage to the State of Israel.”


