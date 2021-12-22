The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News Israeli Politics

Netanyahu opens fire on future Likud contenders

Both Israel Katz and Nir Barkat have said they would run for Likud leader in the post-Netanyahu era but would not run against him. 

By GIL HOFFMAN
Published: DECEMBER 22, 2021 12:40
Likud head Benjamin Netanyahu at his party faction meeting, December 13, 2021. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Likud head Benjamin Netanyahu at his party faction meeting, December 13, 2021.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu surprised members of his Likud party late Tuesday night when he attacked two future Likud leadership contenders in a social media post.
Netanyahu's criticism was about a group of nearly 10,000 Likud activists called "the new Likudniks," who he has been trying to purge from the party. Netanyahu believes the group is infiltrating the party in an attempt to shift it leftward, a charge the group's leaders deny.
He targeted MK Israel Katz, who heads the Likud's governing secretariat. 
"I expected all members of Likud, including the heads of the party's institutions, to struggle with full force against them and take action to remove them from the party," Netanyahu wrote on his Telegram account. "Everyone did it, except for Israel Katz, who until today has and is doing the opposite. Whoever thinks that for a few votes they can endanger the future of the Likud  and the future of all of us will find that more than 130,000 Likud members will not forgive them."
Nir Barkat and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu present the Likud economic plan during a party event in Tel Aviv on February 16. (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)Nir Barkat and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu present the Likud economic plan during a party event in Tel Aviv on February 16. (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
In private conversations, Netanyahu also accused MK Nir Barkat of harming efforts to remove the New Likudniks from the party. He retweeted a tweet that accused Barkat of "lobbying" for them. Both Katz and Barkat have said they would run for Likud leader in the post-Netanyahu era but would not run against him. 
It was not known before that there were tensions between Netanyahu and Katz or Barkat. Katz posted a picture of himself and his wife Ronit eating dinner with the prime minister and his wife Sara on Twitter three weeks ago.
Netanyahu called the new Likudniks "extremists who want to destroy the Likud from inside." He accused them of supporting Labor, Meretz or the Joint List.
But the Likud's internal court, which is usually loyal to Netanyahu, ruled that the New Likudniks cannot be removed from the party en masse and must be dealt with individually with proper procedure. 
The court rejected a decision by Likud director-general Tzuri Sisso, who is loyal to Netanyahu, to expel the New Likudniks on the basis of their posts on Facebook and what Likud branch heads testified about them. There were branch heads who tried to expel their rivals in their branch by calling them New Likudniks. 
Sources in the New Likudniks confirmed that they have made political deals resulting in them supporting Katz, Barkat and many other Likud MKs. 
"This is all about Netanyahu's control over the party," a source in the New Likudniks said. "He wants everyone who doesn't support him out of the party. If he wants us removed and it is not happening, it proves something interesting is happening in Likud." 


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Likud nir barkat Politics israeli politics likud party New Likudniks
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Human Rights Watch's 'apartheid' claims outrageous - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Travel ban leaves Diaspora Jews with broken hearts but unbroken bond - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Two-state solution still is Israel's only option - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Andrea Samuels

Growing up with Christmas as a Jew in the UK - opinion

 By ANDREA SAMUELS
Noa Zilberman

Everyone wants to be successful until they learn what it actually takes

 By NOA ZILBERMAN
Most Read
1

Ancient Greek drug could cut COVID-19 deaths - Israeli scientist

Saffron
2

'One wrong move': Tehran Times reveals Iran's targets in Israel

Front page of Tehran Times showing missile threat against Israel
3

10,000 year old infant female ‘Neve’ becomes oldest ever discovered

A skull and human bones
4

Former US Army generals urge Pentagon to prepare for potential civil war

Jacob Anthony Chansley, also known as Jake Angeli, of Arizona speaks with a U.S. Capitol Police officer after supporters of President Donald Trump occupied the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021
5

United New York-Tel Aviv flight canceled just before takeoff

Breaking news

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by