Bennett won't back Lapid candidate: Not Jewish Agency material

Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid's candidate for head of the Jewish Agency, former MK Ruth Calderon , will not receive Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's endorsement due to her unconventional approach to Judaism, sources close to Bennett said on Thursday.

Bennett's associates were outraged by a video of Calderon saying on a panel with former Agency chairman Avraham Burg that she puts bread - not matza - on her Seder plate in order to remember the poor.

"Not Jewish Agency material," a source close to Bennett said after viewing the video clip from the Knesset Channel.

Former MK Ruth Calderon interviewing on the Knesset Channel (Credit: Knesset Channel)

A veto from two members of the 10-member selection committee would be enough to disqualify Calderon. One veto is expected to come from the Orthodox World Mizrachi, while another member of the committee appeared to reject her on Thursday.

"I am not Reform, so why should I back her?" the selection committee member said.

Rabbi Pesach Lerner, a member of the Agency's board of governors and the chairman of the WZO's Orthodox Eretz Hakodesh faction, blasted her on Thursday, saying she cannot bring people around the table to solve the difficult challenges facing the Jewish people as former Agency heads Natan Sharansky and Isaac Herzog did.

"The new chairperson of the Jewish Agency must be a unifier, someone who can bring together the varied Jewish communities throughout the Jewish world," Lerner said. "Someone who boasts of her eating bread and an orange at her Passover Seder sends a hurtful message to the overwhelming majority of world Jewry that she doesn’t share their tradition and values. Her appointment would politicize JAFI, internally and externally, and seriously damage the confidence world Jewry has in the Jewish Agency. Her appointment would compromise the Agency’s sacred mission."

Calderon would be the second unsuccessful candidate put forward by Lapid, following Intelligence Services Minister Elazar Stern, who dropped out due to controversial statements he made in a radio interview, but even before that lacked the support to be chosen.

An interview with Calderon will be conducted next week. Like other candidates, she will be asked about her experience in fundraising, which as an academic would be a weak point for her.



An interview with Calderon will be conducted next week. Like other candidates, she will be asked about her experience in fundraising, which as an academic would be a weak point for her.

In October 2020, Lapid announced with great fanfare the appointment of Calderon as president of the World Zionist Organization, which would have made her the first woman to head a Zionist institution. But after she found out the role did not offer a salary and she could not do it concurrently with her job at the Mandel Foundation, she did not accept the post. There are committee members who are angry at Lapid for taking too long to choose a candidate and blame him for the lengthy process harming the agency's reputation.

There are now four candidates for Agency head who are women: Calderon, Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Fleur Hassan-Nahoum and former MKs Michal Cotler-Wunsh and Omer Yankelevich. There are two male candidates whose interviews were Thursday night: former minister Danny Danon and former deputy minister Michael Oren.

"We will choose the best candidate for the job, no matter what their gender," a source on the selection committee said.

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion wished Hassan-Nahoum success in the race at Thursday's city council meeting and said he supported her.