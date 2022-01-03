The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Benny Gantz promises to keep seeing Mahmoud Abbas

The defense minister says the right-wing MKs who condemned him for meeting with the Palestinian Authority in public sound differently behind closed doors.

By GIL HOFFMAN
Published: JANUARY 3, 2022 16:21
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz (photo credit: REUTERS/CORINNA KERN, REUTERS/MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/FILE PHOTO)
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz
(photo credit: REUTERS/CORINNA KERN, REUTERS/MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/FILE PHOTO)
Defense Minister Benny Gantz mocked the ministers who condemned his meeting with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and promised to continue meeting Abbas Monday at a meeting of his Blue and White faction.
Gantz said he was "disappointed" in the ministers who he said were guided by their political views rather than Israel's security needs. 
"Behind closed doors, they sound different," he said. "As far as I'm concerned, whenever politics clash with security, security must always prevail."
The ministers who criticized Gantz publicly were Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar, Construction and Housing Minister Ze’ev Elkin and Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel, all of New Hope. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called the meeting "legitimate" but reiterated that he would never meet with Abbas.
When asked about Bennett's reaction, Gantz said the prime minister had a right to have a different opinion.  
BENNY GANTZ (credit: KEN CEDENO/REUTERS) BENNY GANTZ (credit: KEN CEDENO/REUTERS)
"I have heard the criticism [against me] and I repeat: Whoever is responsible for soldiers in battle also has the responsibility to do everything to prevent it," he said. 
Gantz said it is also in the best interests of the Palestinians [that we continue to meet] because peace gives them a healthy economy with a good future.  
"The need to look after the safety of Israel's citizens and the fight against Hamas is the main reason I met with Abbas last week, and it's the reason that I will continue to meet with him and others in the discourse that benefits stability, security and our interests," he said.
Ariella Marsden contributed to this report


