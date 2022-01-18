The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Knesset asked to probe Israel Police spying with NSO spyware

MKs demanded to establish a commission of inquiry following reports Israel Police used NSO's cell phone hacking software Pegasus on citizens.

By GIL HOFFMAN
Published: JANUARY 18, 2022 18:51

Updated: JANUARY 18, 2022 19:29
AN AERIAL view shows the logo of Israeli cyber firm NSO Group at one of its branches in the Arava Desert. (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
AN AERIAL view shows the logo of Israeli cyber firm NSO Group at one of its branches in the Arava Desert.
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy was asked by MKs on Tuesday to form a parliamentary commission of inquiry to investigate the police's use of the Pegasus program to spy on citizens.
In his appeal to Levy, Shas MK Moshe Arbel said it was intolerable that such a program was permitted to be used without a court order.
Meretz MK Mossi Raz said the rights to privacy and protest are fundamental and the police endangered Israeli democracy by violating those rights.
"A weapon that can cause such grave harm should not be used at all, especially not without proper supervision and against protest movement leaders," Raz said.
The head of the Knesset's Internal Security Committee, MK Merav Ben-Ari (Yesh Atid) said she would convene her committee on the scandal next week.
PRIME MINISTER Naftali Bennett confronts the opposition on Wednesday in the Knesset. Who was avoiding responsibility? (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST) PRIME MINISTER Naftali Bennett confronts the opposition on Wednesday in the Knesset. Who was avoiding responsibility? (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
"The police, who are responsible for the security of Israeli citizens, cannot harm their security and democratic rights," Ben-Ari said. "I usually support the police, but there are instances that warrant criticism. I won't let such incidents happen under my watch."


