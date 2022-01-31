The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
IDF draft bill for haredim passes in Knesset after falling

Two weeks after the coalition failed to pass it, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's government succeeded in passing the IDF draft bill for haredim.

By GIL HOFFMAN
Published: JANUARY 31, 2022 21:04

Updated: JANUARY 31, 2022 21:08
HAREDI PROTESTERS decry the draft in Jerusalem. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
HAREDI PROTESTERS decry the draft in Jerusalem.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s coalition succeeded in passing the first reading of the IDF draft bill for haredim (ultra-Orthodox) in a 51-48 vote on Monday night, two weeks after the coalition embarrassingly failed to pass it.

Ra’am (United Arab List) leader Mansour Abbas voted for the bill, but his faction colleague Mazen Ghanaim did not attend the vote. Meretz MK Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi who surprised the coalition by voting against it two weeks ago voted in favor.

Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid immediately tweeted that he kept his promise to advance the bill.

The Supreme Court had ruled that the draft bill must be passed by the end of January. 



