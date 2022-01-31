IDF draft bill for haredim passes in Knesset after falling

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s coalition succeeded in passing the first reading of the IDF draft bill for haredim (ultra-Orthodox) in a 51-48 vote on Monday night, two weeks after the coalition embarrassingly failed to pass it.



העברנו כעת במליאה את חוק הגיוס בקריאה ראשונה - צעד ראשון בדרך למתווה השירות הכולל שבכוונתי לקדם, שיענה על הצרכים הביטחוניים והחברתיים של מדינת ישראל עשורים קדימה. נמשיך לפעול למען שמירה על ביטחונה של ישראל וחוסנה. — בני גנץ - Benny Gantz (@gantzbe) January 31, 2022

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Ra’am (United Arab List) leader Mansour Abbas voted for the bill, but his faction colleague Mazen Ghanaim did not attend the vote. Meretz MK Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi who surprised the coalition by voting against it two weeks ago voted in favor.

Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid immediately tweeted that he kept his promise to advance the bill.

The Supreme Court had ruled that the draft bill must be passed by the end of January.