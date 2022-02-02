The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News Israeli Politics

Jewish Agency meeting ends in stalemate

The Jewish Agency was unable to agree on a new chairman at their recent meeting and will try to come to an agreement before the Jewish Agency Board of Governors meeting on February 27.

By GIL HOFFMAN
Published: FEBRUARY 2, 2022 10:33
FROM LEFT: Michael Siegal, Jewish Agency chairman of the board; Owen Egre, 10,000th Onward Israel participant; Isaac Herzog, Jewish Agency chairman of the executive; Alisa Doctoroff, Jewish Agency board of governors; David Shapira, Shapira Foundation chairman; David Silvers, Jewish Agency board of g (photo credit: DAVID SALEM)
FROM LEFT: Michael Siegal, Jewish Agency chairman of the board; Owen Egre, 10,000th Onward Israel participant; Isaac Herzog, Jewish Agency chairman of the executive; Alisa Doctoroff, Jewish Agency board of governors; David Shapira, Shapira Foundation chairman; David Silvers, Jewish Agency board of g
(photo credit: DAVID SALEM)

The Jewish Agency selection committee meeting ended late Tuesday night without choosing a new chairman.

No candidate received the nine of 10 votes required to be selected.

There will be more meetings to decide whether to narrow down the candidates and to see if an agreement can be reached before the Jewish Agency Board of Governors meeting that begins on February 27.

Sources revealed that even though the voting was conducted by secret ballot, the results made it clear that multiple members of the selection committee voted for the candidates they supported and not for other candidates, even if they did not oppose them, because they wanted their candidate to win. 

"They voted strategically, not professionally," one of the sources said. 

For instance, Reform and secular members of the committee tried to advance former Yesh Atid MK Ruth Calderon, and right-wing members of the committee tried to get World Likud chairman Danny Danon elected. 

Calderon, Danon and former deputy minister Michael Oren were the three candidates who received the most votes, one source revealed. 

ONE OF the country’s most eloquent spokespeople, former ambassador Michael Oren, who is trusted by the pro-Israel American community, is an entirely underutilized resource. (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90) ONE OF the country’s most eloquent spokespeople, former ambassador Michael Oren, who is trusted by the pro-Israel American community, is an entirely underutilized resource. (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)

It has been exactly eight months since Isaac Herzog was elected president and left the chairmanship of the Jewish Agency.

The seven candidates in alphabetical order are Calderon, former MK Michal Cotler-Wunsh, Danon, Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, Oren, Belgian businessman Roby Spiegel and former minister Omer Yankelevich.



Tags Jerusalem isaac herzog The Jewish Agency for Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Seven signs that you may have already had coronavirus

Woman blowing nose (Illustrative)
2

New MERS-related virus NeoCoV may be more lethal, transmissible - study

Coronavirus (illustrative).
3

'The Jew is the devil' — Neo-Nazis rally in Florida

A Nazi's salute at a neo-Nazi rally in Kansas City, Missouri. (Dave Kaup/Reuters)
4

Swastikas displayed at Canadian ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests against vaccination mandates

A Nazi armband with a swastika displayed in the Deutsches Historisches Museum, Berlin, Germany
5

Size matters more than we think, Israeli study concludes

Larger images are more likely to be remembered during naturalistic visual behavior.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by