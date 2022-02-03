Israel-US ties may be harmed by Evyatar settlement, Lapid's office hints

Israel's ties with the US may be harmed by the advancement of plans for a new yeshiva and settlement on the Evyatar hilltop, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid's office hinted.

Legal discussions were ongoing with respect to Evyatar, Lapid's office said in response to queries about the matter.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

"The role of the Foreign Minister is to ensure that Israel's foreign relations, political power and ties with the United States are not harmed," his office said.

An internal Foreign Ministry document was more blunt about the matter, warning that Israel's ties with its allies and its standing in international forums may be harmed, according to a report by Army Radio.

Left-wing coalition members — namely the Meretz and Labor parties — also fumed, warning that such a step was contrary to its coalition agreements.

A young man at the settlement of Evyatar looks out at a neighboring Palestinian village. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

"Our government should be dealing with rising prices and with urgent economic assistance for Israeli citizens. Instead, a small number of ministers chose to promote illegal outposts that harm the State of Israel and its security.

"Those who want a stable and functioning coalition should stick to the agreement. The State of Israel will not forgive those who forfeit our security in favor of destructive unilateral moves," the Labor party stated.

The Meretz party warned it would oppose "any attempt to establish new settlements" noting that its coalition agreement should prevent such a move. "This is an issue that is also at the basis of the agreement that led to the establishment of the government," the party stated.

"Promoting an isolated settlement in the heart of the West Bank, at a cost of millions of shekels, will harm the chances of achieving a political settlement and the security of IDF soldiers and Israeli citizens. This is the last thing Israel needs," Meretz said.

The uproar over Evyatar began after outgoing Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit failed to find any legal barriers to the authorization of a yeshiva and settlement at the site.

A Justice Ministry meeting was held on the matter in which it was agreed that the issue could move forward for Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s approval, Army Radio reported.

The ministry declined to comment on the report, but the Samaria Regional Council put out a statement welcoming the move.

The hilltop is located off Route 505, which links the Samaria region with the Jordan Valley.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, in the early days after his government’s formation, had reached an agreement with settlers by which they would evacuate the illegal outpost in exchange for his promise to authorize a yeshiva and a settlement there.

At the time, it was presumed that an evacuation would be violent, create additional unrest in the West Bank and possibly destabilize the newly created coalition.

Fifty families of settlers and right-wing activists had moved onto the hilltop in reaction to the terror attack that claimed the life of Yehuda Guetta at the nearby Tapuah Junction in early May.

It was part of a protected campaign to build a settlement on that hilltop that began in honor of terror victim Evyatar Borovsky, who was killed at the same Tapuah junction in 2013.

The Biden administration has asked Israel to refrain from unilateral steps such as settlement activity. The news comes as Gantz is weighing a request by the family of terror victim Yehuda Dimentman to legalize the unauthorized yeshiva on the Homesh hilltop, which is also located in Samaria.